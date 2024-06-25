Red Cross encourages blood donation this summer season

Red Cross encourages blood donation

As the busy Fourth of July holiday week gets closer, the American Red Cross asks donors to be a powerful force for good by giving blood now and in the weeks to come. You can be the difference between someone’s storm and their sunshine. Donors are critically needed right now after a sharp decrease in donations since late spring. All blood types are needed, especially donors giving type O blood and those giving platelets.

Full summer calendars and holiday plans may prevent regular donors from being able to give. Additionally, significant summer weather threats such as hurricanes, flooding and tornadoes can result in travel hazards and blood drive cancellations that could impact the blood supply. Help keep lifesaving blood products stocked on hospital shelves and book a time to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Swarms of tornadoes and extreme flooding in recent months have tragically taken lives and destroyed entire communities. Most recently, millions of people have endured one of the longest lasting and strongest heat waves in years, including large portions of the Midwest. Unfortunately, in states like Arkansas, Ohio, and Nebraska, many communities are still picking up the pieces and recovering from the second most active tornado season on record, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

In just the first five months of the year, the Red Cross has responded to 20 tornado-related disasters across 13 states. Unfortunately, meteorologists expect more powerful and destructive storms to continue in the months to come as the effects of the climate crisis continue. This year’s outlook is part of a years-long trend of more frequent and intense climate disasters, such as hurricanes, wildfires, severe storms and floods.

Give blood or make a financial donation to the Red Cross by visiting RedCross.org.

Upcoming local

opportunities to give blood include:

Wheelersburg Middle School, 800 Pirate Drive, Wheelersburg

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, June 28

Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 1325 Gallia St., Portsmouth

Noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 3

SOMC Life Center, 1202 18th St., Portsmouth

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 9

Heritage Pointe Assisted Living, 3304 Rhodes Ave., New Boston

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thurday, July 11

Lucasville Masonic Lodge #465, 326 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville

1 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 17

King’s Daughters Medical Center Ohio, 2001 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth

Noon to 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 26

Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 808 Offnere St., Portsmouth

Noon to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 30

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.