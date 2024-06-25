6 from Scioto receive Scholar-Athlete awards

Southeast District recipients of 2024 OHSAA Scholar-Athlete awards are, front row from left, Tariq Cottrill (Federal Hocking), Kendra Allen (Chillicothe), Kimmi Aubrey (Wellston), Kenzley Urban (Marietta) and Caleb Redding (Fairfield Union); back row, Cody Hesler (North Adams), Will Briggs (Wellston), and Jace Copley (Valley). Not pictured: Ryan Blum (Chillicothe), Bella Claxon (South Webster), Max Hagans (Wheelersburg), Cole Hines (Gallia Academy), Isaac Martin (Unioto), Raine Rodich (Sheridan), Emma Sayre (Portsmouth West), Tyler Sommer (South Webster), Sydney Skiver (Wheelersburg) and Cole Wright (Trimble). Paul Boggs | Daily Times Valley High School graduate Jace Copley (right) was one of the 2024 OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship recipients. He is pictured here with OHSAA Southeast District Board of Control member Joe Turner. Paul Boggs | Daily Times West High School graduate Emma Sayre was one of the 2024 OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship recipients. Accepting on Sayre’s behalf was her father Chad Sayre (right), pictured here with OHSAA Southeast District Board of Control Secretary Dan Brisker. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

JACKSON — For the second consecutive year, Scioto County featured a sixthsome of OHSAA Scholar-Athletes.

That’s because, on Monday inside the Parks Edge Events Center in Jackson, the Southeast District Athletic Board of the Ohio High School Athletic Association held its second in-person Scholar-Athlete banquet since before the advent of COVID.

And, once again, six individuals representing four separate Scioto County high schools received scholarships in the amount of $1,000 apiece.

Two each were from South Webster and Wheelersburg, while one apiece represented Valley and West.

Of the eight individuals in attendance as 18 total received awards, Valley’s Jace Copley was the sole attendee from Scioto County.

The remaining five were Wheelersburg’s Max Hagans and Sydney Skiver, South Webster’s Tyler Sommer and Bella Claxon, and West’s Emma Sayre.

Sayre’s parents, Chad and Allison Sayre, accepted on Emma’s behalf —for the Marshall University volleyball freshman-to-be was away with an athletic commitment.

Claxon was the recipient of the Roger Thompson Memorial Scholarship, as Cody Hesler of North Adams received the James Mains Memorial Scholarship.

In addition, Mark Rose —Clay High School Athletic Director and member of the SEDAB —spoke of the OHSAA’s Mission and Commitment to student-athletes.

The Southeast District itself covers 72 high schools.

The remaining seven in attendance were Kendra Allen of Chillicothe, Kenzley Urban of Marietta, Caleb Redding of Fairfield Union, Tariq Cottrill of Federal Hocking, Kimmi Aubrey and Will Briggs of Wellston, and Hesler.

Besides Sayre, Hagans, Skiver, Sommer and Claxon, other honorees unable to attend were Ryan Blum of Chillicothe, Cole Hines of Gallia Academy, Isaac Martin of Unioto, Raine Rodich of Sheridan and Cole Wright of Trimble.

Before last June, the most recent in-person SEDAB Scholar-Athlete banquet was five years ago —as it too took place in Jackson.

In its return, 18 scholar-athletes turned 2023 high school graduates received awards —as George Arnett of Valley, Lucie Ashkettle of Valley, Zander Rawlins of South Webster, Madison Whittaker of Wheelersburg and Nolan Wright of Wheelersburg were all present.

The only absent honoree from Scioto County was Riley Raynard, representing South Webster.

The OHSAA annually provides scholarships for outstanding student-athletes from its member schools.

Each member high school may submit one senior male and one senior female candidate for scholarship consideration — as well as one senior female minority and one senior male minority candidate.

The OHSAA and SEDAB scholarships are awarded to student-athletes who have excelled academically and athletically.

To be nominated by their high school, students must meet the following criteria: must be a graduating senior; have a grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale; and must have received a minimum of three varsity letters in one OHSAA sanctioned sport or four varsity letters in a combination of any two or more OHSAA sanctioned sports.

Saturday marks the final official day of the OHSAA’s 2023-24 academic year.

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on X @paulboggssports © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved