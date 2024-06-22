SCPL planting a seed at Portsmouth location

A library patron going over the seed library

PORTSMOUTH— The Portsmouth Public Library branch of the Scioto County Public Library has planted a seed in the adult services programming guaranteed to reap many benefits in the future as patrons now visit to collect plant seeds that may be utilized in their personal gardens, thanks to the new seed library feature.

Libraries have become more than just a home for books and other literature resources for a community; they’ve become resource centers for essential functions and programs that drive a community towards success.

The concept of a seed library, while new to the area, isn’t new overall. In fact, the Portsmouth Public Library Adult Services Coordinator Anna Collister explained that she is sure the topic has been considered before.

“This is our first foray into the seed library,” Collister explained. “I’m sure people have had the idea over the years, Paige was really into the idea, and we decided it was time to bring it to fruition for the patrons.”

Williams indicated that this is one of many changes libraries are going through and it could mean bigger things for the local branches in the future.

“A lot of libraries are offering seed libraries, especially in bigger cities. It is something a lot of libraries are offering, on top of other things you’re able to check out, whether that is tools, passes to different community events, and more,” Williams said. “This was a good steppingstone for us to see what other avenues we could go into.”

Williams said the seed library was a great starting point for this type of growth due to local interest.

“You know, farmers markets, growing gardens, and all of that is a real passion for people in our area and we luckily have a lot of seed stores,” Williams explained. “We feel like the seed library is a great start.”

Collister explained that libraries have massively changed from what they originated as, but the spirit is the same.

“Especially after the pandemic, people have been looking for places to get more stimulation, more things to do and ideas for things to do,” Collister explained. “Luckily, over the past 20 years, the library has evolved from a place to get a book to a place where you can do a lot more. We’re offering events and programming and exploring additional things they may be able to check out to make their lives easier.”

Williams echoed Collister’s thoughts, expanding further on how they choose their programs and events.

“A lot of our programs and events are common hobbies, like knitting, but starting something like that can be an expense,” Williams said. “We like to offer these programs to let people try new things without the expense of seeing if they discover something new to love.”

Collister said that the seed library has been extremely popular already and people are constantly coming in to donate and check into what options are available.

Not only is the library working hard with partners to keep the library stocked with seeds, but they also have been networking with those same partners to offer community classes on homesteading and growing.

“Some people may want to start a garden but may not have the resources or know how. We offer both of those things now,” Collister said. “We have the seeds and we have books, classes on beginning gardening, and connections for the community on how to do these things at no cost to them.”

The seed donations came from local non-profit organizations and businesses. They consist of flowers, herbs, fruits and vegetables. Patrons may borrow up to four seed packets per week.

“We have plenty of options and we also are working on keeping those items stocked as we move along,” Collister said.

The library will also be accepting seed donations from people who save them from their garden harvests or are left over from their packets at the end of the season.

Williams claimed that anyone interested in looking through the seed library will be in for a treat once they see how the library has prepared the storage of them.

“We had an old card catalogue, since we went digital,” Williams said. “In a chance for us to use that catalogue, and organize the packets, we are using that to store the seeds and browse what we have.”

The Scioto County Public Library is a network of branches that cover Portsmouth, New Boston, Wheelersburg, South Webster, Lucasville, and an active Bookmobile. They offer programming for newborns to homebound retirees. Dozens of events are organized each month for all ages and a calendar may be found online. They also offer multi-media items, genealogy services, a meeting space, a computer lab, audiobook and e-book programming, and more. Visit www.yourppl.org for more information.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.