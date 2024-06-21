Scioto County Sheriff Reports

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Dutch Ridge of threats from a known individual. 9:59 a.m., Tuesday, June 18.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Bonser Run of a juvenile driving an ATV on the roadway and flipping off reporting party. 2:43 p.m., Tuesday, June 18.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Pleasant Avenue of a neighbor threatening caller due to complaint about dog. 4:23 p.m., Tuesday, June 18.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Mohawk Drive of a minor on an ATV tearing up grass on school property. 5:37 p.m., Tuesday, June 18.

THEFT—Report from Pine Lane of a stolen ATV. 6:01 p.m., Tuesday, June 18.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Market Street of an outbuilding having been broken into. 6:08 p.m., Tuesday, June 18.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report of a single-car accident with injuries on Ohio 140. Ohio State Highway Patrol advised. 8:37 a.m., Wednesday, June 19.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Dry Run of a suspicious male with a vehicle at the end of caller’s driveway. 2:42 p.m., Wednesday, June 19.

FIGHT—Report from Central Avenue of a fight between exes. 3:43 p.m., Wednesday, June 19.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report from U.S. 23 of a suspicious vehicle with no tags sitting on Blakeman Road near U.S. 23. 5:38 p.m., Wednesday, June 19.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Conley Road of minors riding ATV’s unsupervised. Father advised of situation. 7:19 p.m., Wednesday, June 19.

