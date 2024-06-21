Post 23 defeats Chillicothe 757 on walkoff

PORTSMOUTH — With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Malachi Loper stepped to the plate with his Portsmouth Trojans teammate Trevin Brooks standing on second base.

With one swing of the bat on Wednesday evening, Loper sent Post 23 home happy — with a walkoff double for a 5-4 win over visiting Chillicothe Post 757 at Portsmouth High’s Hatcher Field.

This walkoff was the final run of four — that Post 23 (7-4-1) would score unanswered after trailing 4-1.

Chillicothe 757 scored three unanswered of their own, with two scoring in the sixth inning on a wild pitch and a double.

All four runs for 23 were scored after the sixth inning.

The lone previous run was scored by Jacob Roth on a hard-hit single by Isaak Tipton — tying things up at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning.

The three-inning drought was not from a lack of baserunners.

Post 23 had the leadoff batter reach base in the fourth inning, but two straight strikeouts and a pop fly to the pitcher would quickly end the frame without the runner advancing.

In the fifth inning, two runners would get on with no outs, but 757 would bear down and retire the next three batters.

It looked like it would be more of the same in the sixth inning with two runners on and none out.

The next hitter struck out for one out.

Then, the tides seemed to change for Post 23.

A double scored two to make it 4-3.

A single with two outs tied the game up at 4-4.

After a clean seventh inning, Post 23 won the game with Loper’s double.