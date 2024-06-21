OHSAA approves D-I requests from 11 schools

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has approved 14 requests from 11 schools to move up to Division I in specific fall and winter sports for the 2024-25 school year.

The requests were made possible by the passage of Referendum Item 1B that OHSAA member schools passed earlier this spring, which permits schools to request to move up to Division I on a sport-by-sport basis for one school year.

The movement results in a total of 24 adjustments in divisional placements across seven fall and winter sports, which includes several Division I schools moving down to Division II in specific sports.

No requests were denied.

Schools have until June 25 to request to move up to Division I in wrestling, as those preliminary divisional breakdowns were just approved on June 9 by the OHSAA Board of Directors and are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/wrestling

Preliminary spring sport divisional assignments will be presented to the Board of Directors in August, and schools will have until September 13 to request to move up to Division I in 2025 spring sports.

The referendum issue results were announced on May 16 and schools had until June 3 to request to move up to Division I.

The OHSAA Board of Directors reviewed and approved the list during meetings this past weekend in Akron at the baseball state tournament that wrapped up the 2024-25 school year.

FALL SPORTS

Girls Tennis

Chagrin Falls Kenston moves to D1

Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin moves to D1

Ashtabula St. John School moves to D1

No changes to representation in D1 or D2

Football

Westerville Central moves to D1

No schools move down to D2 as number of teams in D1 still rounds to 10-percent

Boys Soccer

Cincinnati Elder moves to D1

Columbus St. Charles moves to D1

Cincinnati Sycamore moves to D2

Cleveland Heights moves to D2

No changes to representation in D1 or D2

Girls Soccer

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit moves to D1

Westerville South moves to D2

No changes to representation in D1 or D2

Volleyball

Cleveland St. Joseph Academy moves to D1

Rocky River Magnificat moves to D1

Parma Normandy moves to D2

Pataskala Watkins Memorial moves to D2

Regional Tournament Representation:

No Change to D1

D2: Southwest – 3; Central – 3; Northeast – 8; Northwest – 2

WINTER SPORTS (except Wrestling)

Boys Basketball

Cincinnati Elder moves to D1

Thomas Worthington moves to D2

Regional Tournament Representation:

No Change to D1

D2: Central – 5; Northwest – 2; Northeast – 7; Southwest – 2

Girls Basketball:

Cincinnati Seton moves to D1

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame moves to D1

Rocky River Magnificat moves to D1

Cleveland St. Joseph Academy moves to D1

Euclid moves to D2

Grove City Central Crossing moves to D2

Westerville North moves to D2

Cleveland John Marshall moves to D2

Regional Tournament Representation:

D1: Central – 5; Northeast – 4; Northwest – 1; Southwest – 6

D2: Central – 4; Northeast – 7; Northwest – 2; Southwest – 3