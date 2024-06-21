City to see $400K from state for capital projects

The City of Portsmouth will soon see $400,000 coming into town for local capital projects, thanks to the state’s biennial capital budget.

The funds will be used for developing Portsmouth Market Square Park, resurfacing the Mound Park pickleball/tennis courts, and the Portsmouth MARCS project, which affects communication among first responders during emergency situations.

Mayor Charlotte Gordon said these improvements will directly affect quality residents and neighborhoods in the city. They will also affect those who may visit.

“Improvements to all parks across the city enhance everyone’s quality of life. Children have a place to play, neighbors have a place to gather and build strong community ties,” Gordon said. “We are pleased that the state is recognizing all we are doing in Portsmouth and our communities to assist.”

The capital budget is generally approved every two years. Funding is aimed at improving public services and facilities statewide. This week’s funding announcement for local projects is the second in a two-part process.

Other recently announced state capital funding affecting local residents includes $696,000 for a central dispatch at the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. This would see the combination o f the county 911 center with those of Portsmouth and New Boston. Also receiving funding is the Scioto County fair, which will be receiving more than $106,000, and Shawnee State University’s College of Health and Human Services. SSU will see $2.5 million for the renovation and expansion of lab facilities, building capacity for more students in the health care programs.

