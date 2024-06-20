Portsmouth Pride witnesses major growth

The Pride parade getting ready to launch at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts

PORTSMOUTH—The local LGBTQ+ community and its allies celebrated the largest pride event yet in Tracy Park earlier this month, with zero interruptions and witnessing many avenues of growth.

Over the years, the activity has given a voice to many underrepresented people who have been provided an opportunity to use their voices and receive support and applause after speeches, displays of arts, performances, and more.

According to the group, the acronym stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer, which groups together a minority populous in solidarity, as they work to eradicate prejudice and misconception about their identities.

“Pride went very well. The people I’ve talked to said it was the biggest and best Portsmouth Pride event yet. We had a lot more vendors and attendees,” Delong said. “The overall mood and feel was a positive experience. There were some concerns at first, but nothing like protests came to fruition and everyone had a great time.”

The pride event has been ongoing since 2018 and has welcomed thousands over its time to march in the parade and gather at the park to listen to music, hear from speakers, and get a glimpse into the local LGBTQ+ community. The organizers even expanded last year to include an additional Halloween pride event.

“Portsmouth Pride started in 2018 and was expected to be a small event to show visibility in the community. Attendance was beyond expectations and created a space for queer people to come and feel loved and embraced by their community,” DeLong said. “Pride seems to have evolved from a simple gathering and celebration of support to creating a culture of inclusivity within the city itself. People and businesses within the city are beginning to display support during pride month. The city nondiscrimination ordinance was sparked by the pride movement.”

The hosts for the event this year were Scioto Connect and AppalAction. For the first time since its creation, the group hasn’t been forced to depend on volunteers and organizers alone to pay for everything out of pocket. Supporting the event this year is Trillium Project and Equitas Health, along with Community of Christ and All Saints Episcopal.

“Portsmouth Pride was created by the local Community of Christ congregation in Portsmouth. One of the Enduring Principles of Community of Christ is the ‘Worth of All Persons.’ Our congregation developed out of that principle to create a safe, welcoming and loving space for worship for queer folks in our community. It was important for us to take that message publicly through the Portsmouth Pride Festival,” DeLong said. “As a Community of Christ minister and member of the queer community, it’s important to me that faith leaders publicly embrace all of God’s children and show them the love they deserve. Throughout scripture we are counseled to love our neighbor. That love comes with no restrictions.”

Portsmouth Pride has grown over the years, becoming something DeLong says that he fiercely protects, because of what it means to people who often feel like they have nowhere else to turn.

“We host pride because it is important to ensure that all within our community are valued, loved and supported,” DeLong claimed. “Queer people often face much difficulty as they try to navigate life in their communities. This burden often causes feelings of shame, worthlessness and isolation. We want to honor every queer person in our community and ensure they feel heard and welcomed just as they are.”

Tom Yeager, Portsmouth Pride volunteer and ally to the community, echoed DeLong’s sentiments.

“The All Saints’ Episcopal Church LGBTQ+ Outreach Ministry was proud to sponsor this year’s Portsmouth Pride event,” Yeager said. “Sadly, many members of the LGBTQ+ community suffer from church trauma due to how they were treated by their church when they publicly shared who they are, and you can see on any social media platform the hate-filled attacks by people using the Bible as their weapon. The Episcopal Church believes that God loves us all, no exceptions. We support Portsmouth Pride as our manifestation of that belief, and we are there to listen as needed and to share that All Saints’ is a welcoming and safe space for all who wish to join us. We are looking forward to being present at all Portsmouth Pride events and know that next year’s will be even bigger and better!”

The group also recognized individuals involved in the community for the first time on June 8, the first being an award in honor of Cassie Holbrook.

“We presented an honor of recognition to Cassie Holbrook during intermission,” Delong explained. “It was presented by Aaron Wamsley to the family. Aaron spoke about Cassie and her life and work in the LGBTQ community in Portsmouth. It was important because we want to highlight those who work towards equality and are a safe place for queer people to go to. Cassie did the best she could to make people feel love and acceptance for who they are.”

Delong said Pride will continue.

“We continue to work on this event because, each year, we hear about more and more people becoming inspired by our efforts and in seeing this event taking place,” DeLong said. “It is inspiring other projects and other organizations to create projects to celebrate diversity as well. We will continue to improve this event, recognize people who deserve a spotlight, and celebrating the community.”

