Local projects get boost from state’s capital budget

Several local projects have received funding in the state capital budget, including projects in the city of Portsmouth, Lucasville, and South Webster.

In the 14th State Senate District, more than $1.5 million will be giving a boost to projects in Scioto, Adams, Brown and Clermont counties. Statewide, the capital budget included $4.2 billion for projects across Ohio’s 88 counties.

“This is another great investment into Southern Ohio through our Capital Budget process,” said State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott. “Our communities will see numerous benefits to public safety, workforce training, and parks and recreation facilities because of these dollars. My office received many worthy projects, and I only wish we could have funded all of them, but overall I am grateful to see so much needed funding flow into our Southern Ohio communities.”

Locally, the projects receiving funding from the capital budget are:

-Portsmouth MARCS: $200,000

-South Webster HIstoric CIty Hall Events Center & Museum: $200,000

-South Webster Pickleball Courts: $105,000

-Lucasville Community Park Improvements: $100,000

-Mound Park Pickleball/Tennis Court Resurfacing: $100,000

-Portsmouth Market Square Park: $100,000

-West Portsmouth Dr. Singleton Park Revamp: $100,000

-Porter Townhip Splash Park: $50,000

“It’s all about collaboration,” said Scioto County Commission Chair Bryan Davis. “Working together with our local, state and federal elected officials, Scioto County is reaping the rewards of those efforts. It takes a vision, and working with our community partners, we can truly say, if you can dream it, you can achieve it. Great things are happening and much more is on the horizon.”

Funding such as the capital budget and grants announced last week are making a difference in the county. Pursuing grant funding for infrastructure, economic development, and program improvements is a priority for local leaders.

“The commissioners will continue our efforts to bring grant funding to our area. We must continue to build up our recreational and community development while simultaneously building up our available housing, educational offerings, and economic development,” Davis said. “Stay tuned! There’s much more to come!”

The capital budget is generally approved every two years. Funding is aimed at improving public services and facilities statewide. This week’s funding announcement for local projects is the second in a two-part process.

Last week, the first part of the process saw $696,000 allotted for a central dispatch that would unite the Scioto County, Portsmouth, and New Boston 911 operations. Also gaining funding was Shawnee State University’s College of Health and Human Services, which plans to utilize the state’s $2.5 million in renovation and expansion of labs, building capacity for the graduation of more healthcare professionals.

Reach Lori McNelly at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928. © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved