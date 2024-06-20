SATURDAY, June 22

CHALLENGER RIDE AND GAME—Motorcycle ride, food trucks, vendors, live music and more are coming together at this event to raise funds and awareness for the Challenger League of Southern Ohio. The Challenger League offers competitive sports opportunities for children and adults with disabilities. The fun runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Millbrook Park, New Boston.

PALETTE PALS—Cabin Critters Rescue is having a fundraiser for a pawesome cause! Pizza and painting with tickets at $40 each, which includes pizza, soft drinks, and supplies. This event runs from noon to 2 p.m. at Jenny’s Pizza, 315 Hardin Ave., Sciotoville. Tickets can be purchased at www.donate2ccr.com.

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth, with live performances starting at 11 a.m. The farmers market is every Saturday through Oct. 5. June 22 will feature opportunities to learn about honeybees and pollinators from local experts.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

ROUTE 52 MUSIC FEST—Msic artists are taking over Riverside Park in West Portsmouth. Tickets are $10 at the gate, which opens at 5:30 p.m. Veterans and kids 10 and younger get in free.

SUNDAY, June 23

Have an event for the Community Calendar? Email your information to [email protected]

MONDAY, June 24

JEFFERSON TRUSTEES—The Jefferson Township trustees will be meeting at 7 p.m., at the Senior Center on Glendale Road.

CLAY SCHOOL BOARD—The Clay Local Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 p.m.

NORTHWEST SCHOOL BOARD—The Northwest Local Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at the administrative office.

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—A free show will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Free shows are offered Mondays and Thursdays. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

TUESDAY, June 25

FARMERS MARKET—Portsmouth Farmer’s Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Market Square Park Pavilion in Boneyfiddle through the summer.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 806 Seaton Ave.Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

PORTSMOUTH BOARD OF HEALTH—The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the first floor conference room of the Portsmouth City Health Department, 605 Washington St.

WEDNESDAY, June 26

YOUNG GROWERS, LITTLE SPROUTS—This program presented by Watch Me Grow Ohio is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Community Fellowship Garden in Portsmouth. This group offers summer activites, farm visits, nature walks, and a summer-long gardening experience. Little Sprouds are ages 4 to 7, with Young Growers being 8 and older. For more information, check out watchmegrowohio.org.

THURSDAY, June 27

NEW BOSTON SCHOOL BOARD—The New Boston Local Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. The topic beign discussed will be the re-employment of current superintendent Meinda Burnside, who is retiring and seeking re-employment in the same position following her service retirement. The meeting will be at the district office.

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—A free show will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Free shows are offered Mondays and Thursdays. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will be in downtown Russell. all (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26.