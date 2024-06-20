Burg chase ends with one arrest, felony charges

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states the 911 communication center received a call at 7:36 a.m. Tuesday from a male stating his pickup truck had just been stolen. The victim advised he had parked his truck and went into Speedee Mart, 220 Center St., Wheelersburg, when an unknown male got into his truck and drove away.

Thoroughman said deputies were dispatched and in route to the call when another call came into the 911 communication center stating the male had wrecked the truck on Hayport Road. The caller advised the truck was in a ditch on its side, just across the train tracks near the Wheelersburg exit ramp.

Detectives responded to the location of the crash and learned a motorist stopped to assist the man who had just wrecked the stolen truck. The motorist aid the male subject jumped into his vehicle and fled.

Thoroughman said the 911 communication center sent out a description of the second stolen vehicle, including the tag number, to all local law enforcement. A Coal Grove police officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated which reached speeds over 100 mph. Several law enforcement agencies assisted with the pursuit, to include South Point, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pursuit came to an end when the stolen vehicle broke down on County Road 1 in Lawrence County in front of where an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was working an off-duty detail. The suspect got out of the stolen vehicle, put his hands up and stated he was done. The pursing officers then arrived on scene.

The suspect was transported to Saint Mary’s in Ironton, where he was treated and released. Detectives from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office transported him to the sheriff’s office. Detectives learned the suspect was court ordered in Lawrence County to a rehabilitation center in Portsmouth. The suspect attempted to cut his ankle monitor off before fleeing the facility on foot around midnight. While walking back to Chesapeake the suspect stole the two vehicles in Wheelersburg.

Arrested was Johnny Dale Lewis, 41, of Chesapeake. Lewis has been charged with two counts of grand theft auto and one count of felony theft. Lewis is being held on a $ 12,500 bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court Thursday.

Lewis also has pending charges for traffic violations in Lawrence and Scioto counties as a result of the pursuit. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be handling those charges.

This is still an ongoing investigation, anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel (740) 351-1091.