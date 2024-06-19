Scioto County Engineer Roads Report

Scioto County Engineer Darren C. LeBrun has announced his office’s work schedule for the week of Monday, June 17, through Thursday, June 20. All dates shown are weather permitting.

ROAD CLOSURE

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road in Green Township will be closed between Back Road and Gallia Pike day and night Monday, June 17, through Friday, July 5. The road will be closed for a drainage improvement project.

CRACK SEALING

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers as work on Greenbriar Road in Clay and Jefferson townships continues Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18.

MOWING

Arion Road in Union Township

Colley Road in Rush Township

Maple Benner Road and Feurt Hill in Clay Township

Salem Road and Brame Road in Madison Township

Miller’s Run-Back Run Road in Jefferson, Madison, and Valley townships

Blue Run Road in Jefferson and Madison townships

Contact the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740) 259-5541 or visit SciotoCountyEngineer.org.