Ralph Gill Memorial Foundation equips future electricians

Photo by: Teresa Gill

PORTSMOUTH- Graduation Season has come and gone, which means students around the county are preparing to make moves towards their professional career goals. This may mean college for some, but in a lot of cases students are heading out into the workforce right out of high school.

For many who have completed their programs at the Scioto County Career and Technical Center (SCCTC) that is the plan, but getting started can be challenging and costly to young adults.

Ralph Gill, a former instructor for the Electricity Program from 1973-1992, wanted to ensure that students were prepared to walk out those doors. This inspired his daughter to find a way to continue his legacy after his passing.

Teresa Gill set up the Ralph Gill Memorial Foundation to honor her father’s memory. This allows graduating seniors in the Electricity program to be awarded a Furnace Tool Kit from State Electric, so that they won’t be delayed after the completion ceremony and can begin work.

The kits include essential tools like an iron workers tool holder (electrical pouch), The Ugly Book (electrical reference guide), lineman pliers, 11-in-1 screwdriver/nut driver and wire stripper.

Gill said that this foundation is a group effort, “I would like to thank everyone for supporting the Ralph Gill Memorial Foundation. The positive messages, phone calls, and donor support help us to inspire the electrical students and promote the trades. Your kindness and generosity will positively impact the students and community for years to come. I would also like to thank the staff at SCCTC, Brett Butler, Treasurer, Greg Shirey, Senior Electrical Instructor, and Dwight Murphy at State Electric Supply Co. Thank you for working with me the last three years, and helping to make The Ralph Gill Memorial Foundation a success!”

The following students received their kits: Erika Hammonds, Bryson Stamper, Levi (Robert) Hammond, Kiefer McCalvin, Kristine Yazell, Caden Bear, Devon Hopkins, Bryse Williams, Brodyn Bender, Tyler Henthorn, Caleb Kazee, Wesley Cooper, Emily Raby, Jessi Johnson, Christian Tyler, Kameron Veach, Colton Slusher, Joseph Galloway, Isaac Robinson, Dalton Wright, Isaiah Ruiz-Pedraza, Myle Sallee, & Claire Livingston