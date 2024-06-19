McGuffey Lane to headline Final Friday

Bad Habits performing at the May Final Friday Toni Dengel | Community Spirit Volunteer Extraordinaire

PORTSMOUTH- The Boneyfiddle Project, an arts organization focused on highlighting the arts through a premier annual concert series, is a regional favorite that brings thousands to downtown Portsmouth each year for a well-planned collection of musical acts, artisans and crafters, side-hustlers working in booths, and more. Their largest accomplishment is the formation of the Final Friday concert events, which run May through September, and the group promises big acts as they celebrate their tenth season.

“Julia and I, along with the Final Friday committee, are looking forward to our 10th concert season with great anticipation,” Organizer Rob Black stated just before last month’s concert. “Those who attend our outdoor concerts at Three Bridges know we enjoy presenting them as much as they enjoy attending.”

The season opening show featured Of the Dell and Bad Habits, as well as a slot for open mic performers. According to Black, the concert welcomed around 1,000 people to downtown Portsmouth.

“It was an awesome evening enjoyed by everyone,” Black said. “The weather was great and the vendors were busy all evening.”

Local musician Mike Raies was excited to take the Final Friday stage again at Three Bridges.

“It was an amazing night,” Raies said. “The crowd was great, the weather was perfect, and the energy was contagious! Rob and Julia Black have done a wonderful job building the Final Fridays event into a great tradition. We were honored to kick off the 10th season for them, and hope to return again next year.”

The next Final Friday concert will be Country Rock on the River and will feature The Jonalee White Trio and McGuffey Lane. Those acts will begin at 6 p.m. and run through 9:30 p.m.

“We are pleased to present one of the most famous bands to ever come out of Columbus— McGuffey Lane,” Black claimed, leading up to the concert. “This stop, at Final Friday, is part of their 50 year reunion tour and the Jonalee White Trio will open for them.”

Black explained one key difference in the performances this year will be featured local talent during planned slots for local talent to perform for 15 minutes each.

Another new feature for the season will be a transportation shuttle running down Second Street to accommodate the expected large crowds.

“I’m looking forward to partnering with Star Inc to provide free shuttles service to and from local downtown restaurants starting at 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. We will continue this shuttle service for the remainder of the season.”

According to Black, pickup points are Riverview Apartments, Oddfellows, Oscars and the Port City Pub. No open containers or smoking on shuttles.

“Since we had so many people last year, we’re planning a shuttle to run down Second Street every 20 minutes. So, if you’re sitting down at Patties and Pints, Oddfellows, or even the Port City Pub,” Black explained. “Last year, we had people parking all the way down to Court Street. We hope this will help some of the people worrying about parking.”

Originally, the series ran April through September, presenting six concerts each summer. In 2017, they decided to cut that back to five concerts running from May through September. To date, the group has presented 43 Final Fridays, employing over 120 acts drawing thousands of people to the Boneyfiddle District.

“We established the non-profit to stimulate the economy in Boneyfiddle through the arts,” Black said. “A big part of the meant we had to restore hope, pride and a vision for the future. To that end, I believe the most important thing we did along the journey was establishing the Boneyfiddle Beautification award. We presented that recognition at our concerts 17 times, and it changed the way Portsmouth saw itself. It helped restore pride and gave us a vision of how things could change. We discontinued the award in 2019 because it had served its purpose and the renaissance had begun.”

Following the June Final Friday concert, the celebration will be the Annual Portstock and feature the talents of LuvDisk and Rumpke Mountain Boys between 6 and 10 p.m.

The next Final Friday featuring McGuffey Lane is slated for June 28.

The Blacks are currently deep into work for the ongoing concert season. The Portsmouth Daily Times will be with them every step of the way, ensuring their progress continues to be in the community eye. Stay updated on their work through our stories, their well-developed website, www.boneyfiddleproject.org, and their Facebook page. Final Friday concerts are held at the Three Bridges venue at 137 Second Street.

“Season 10 is a benchmark for us and we have great entertainment planned all summer long,” Black said. “We’ve managed to present 10 positive years with substantial growth annually. If you haven’t been to our concerts it’s time to plan on being there.”

