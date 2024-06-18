Scioto County Sheriff Reports

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Ohio 348 of a single-car accident with an injury. 8:28 a.m., Thursday, June 13.

THEFT—Report from Rosemount Road of a theft of items from a storage unit. 10:18 a.m., Thursday, June 13.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Ohio 348 of a known individual walking on neighbor’s property. 2:10 p.m., Thursday, June 13.

FIGHT—Report from Lett Terrace of a group of minor males fighting. 3:52 p.m., Thursday, June 13.

ON PATROL—Report from Pershing Avenue of a woman getting in mailboxes and digging through trash. 4:59 p.m., Thursday, June 13.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Dry Run of a shirtless male dancing in the roadway. 5:57 p.m., Thursday, June 13.

FIGHT—Report from Dry Run of an active fight between adult males. Three males detained. 8:10 p.m., Thursday, June 13.

ACCIDENT/HIT SKIP—Report from Highland Bend of a vehicle hitting a building. 10:12 p.m., Thursday, June 13.

FIRE—Report from U.S. 23 of a car fire. Vehicle was a total loss. 11:12 p.m., Thursday, June 13.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from 16th Street of an individual making threats toward the workers at a food pantry. 10:08 a.m., Friday, June 14.

PROWLER—Report from Kinskey Lane of an individual being on resident’s property at night. 11:53 a.m., Friday, June 14.

THEFT—Report from Webster Street of a CanAm ATV having been stolen. 2:25 p.m., Friday, June 14.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from McDermott-Pond Creek of an argument between two neighbors. 4:15 p.m., Friday, June 14.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Custus Street of an individual walking with a bloody machete. Upon investigation, the machete was rusted and individual was cutting weeds. 5:04 p.m., Friday, June 14.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Ohio 522 of male and female in roadway yelling at each other. 5:52 p.m., Friday, June 14.

INVESTIGATED—Report from U.S. 52 of someone throwing a firearm out of vehicle and into caller’s driveway. 6:49 p.m., Friday, June 14.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Shannoah Lane of a possible violation of a protection order. 9:05 p.m., Friday, June 14.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Rose Valley Road of a parent thrown out of a ballgame for causing a disturbance. 1:57 p.m., Saturday, June 15.

THEFT—Report from Haverhill-Ohio Furnace of a dirt bike being stolen. 2:42 p.m., Saturday, June 15.

INVESTIGATED—Report from State Forest Road 5 of a female being lost in the woods off a backpacking trail. Female located. 8:35 p.m., Saturday, June 15.

ON PATROL—Report from Bennett Street of loud music in the area. Residents advised to keep the music down. 10:12 p.m., Saturday, June 15.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Report from Roy Rogers Road of a stolen truck. Male who answered at the residence slammed the door in the deputy’s face. Attempt to call reporting party resulted in no answer. 12:35 a.m., Sunday, June 16.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report from Ohio 125 of a tree blocking the roadway. 4:26 p.m., Sunday, June 16.

ON PATROL—Report from Carol Street of two young males recklessly driving a four-wheeler, nearly hitting a car head-on. Parents notified. 7:06 p.m., Sunday, June 16.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Trigger Pass of an unknown man covered in blood in the caller’s vehicle. Man had been involved in an ATV collision. ATV was towed to impound lot. 5:31 a.m., Monday, June 17.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Sixteenth Street of a hacked bank account. 8:38 a.m., Monday, June 17.

