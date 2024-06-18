Local Briefs

Water 1 consumer report now available

Scioto County Regional Water District No. 1’s Consumer Confidence Report is now available at water1.org.

The report contains informationh concerning water produced in 2023. The report is also available at the Water 1 office, 181 Ohio 728, Lucasville. For more information, call the office at (740) 259-2301.

SOMC West Portsmouth extends hours

SOMC’s West Portsmouth Family Practice is now open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Lab draws will also be available from 7:30 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Seeing a family doctor is an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. It provides ongoing access to prevention and wellness services, and can help identify more serious issues early on. Primary care providers get to know you and your health concerns, and use their understanding of your unique health history and risk factors to prevent illnesses.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (740) 356-CARE. The West Portsmouth Family Practice is located at 15888A U.S. 52, West Portsmouth. To reach the office directly, call (740) 858-1732.

ACTC expands dual credit program offerings

ASHLAND, Ky.—High school students are finding their path to success through Ashland Community and Technical College’s growing dual credit program.

The dual credit program gives you both high school and college credit for general education classes taken while you’re still a junior or senior in high school. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors are eligible to take career and technical courses.

Examples of general education courses include English, history, math, and science courses. Examples of career and technical courses include welding, electrical, business, and certified nurse aide courses.

High school students in the area can look forward to new additions being added to the dual credit program. Electrical dual credit courses will be added at Russell Area Technology Center this coming school year, and Education dual credit courses to support the teacher preparation pathway at Fairview High School will also be added this coming year.

BIO 137 (anatomy and physiology) has been recently added to Greenup County High School, making it available in person at four high schools, including Boyd County High School, Russell High School, and Ashland Paul Blazer High School.

For the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, ACTC will be offering dual credit opportunities in Air Conditioning Technology, Applied Process Technologies, Computer Information Technology, Computerized Manufacturing and Machining, Criminal Justice, Industrial Maintenance, and Medical Information Technology both online and on campus.

For more information, email ACTC Dual Credit Coordinator Vicki McGinnis at [email protected].

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved