Kentucky man dead in U.S. 23 accident

PORTSMOUTH- A man was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning when he was hit by a car on U.S. 23 near Feurt Hill.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Nicholas Owens, 44, of Vanceburg, Ky., was walking in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 when he was struck by a southbound vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Treated on the scene for injuries were Nicholas Caldwell, 25, of Garrison, Ky., who was driving the Toyota Corolla which struck Caldwell, and his passenger, Savannah S. McCann, 24, also of Garrison, Ky. Both Caldwell and McCann were treated at the scene.

In addition to the OSHP, also on scene were the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Clay Township Fire Department, and the Scioto County Coroner’s Office.

