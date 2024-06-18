Community Calendar

SATURDAY, June 15

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth, with live performances starting at 11 a.m. The farmers market is every Saturday through Oct. 5. June 15 is Community Resources Day and will feature the Community Action Organization of Scioto County, the Scioto County Public Library, the Trillium Project, The Potter’s House Ministries, and more.

FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL—The third annual Food Truck Festival is happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Western Sun Masonic Lodge No. 91, 11800 Gallia Pike, Wheelersburg. If you would like to reserve a slot for either the food truck or vendor slot please contact Randell L Caldwell Jr. (740) 285-8002 or Craig Rayburn (740) 464-1628.

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL GATHERING—A free outdoors event sponsored by Charity Free Will Baptist Church, 7432 N. Ohio 139, Lucasville. Attendees should bring a chair. The music starts at 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, June 16

Father’s Day

Juneteenth Holiday

CABIN CRITTERS—Every Sunday, a couple of our board members will be at our shelter to welcome anyone interested in visiting and meeting our adorable, adoptable animals. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know the team and our current furry residents. No appointment is necessary for this meet and greet. Considering adoption? Check out the application at www.cabincrittersrescue.com.

MONDAY, June 17

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will conduct its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 15, at the Porter Township Hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg.

RUSH TRUSTEES—The Rush Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., 75 Barker St., McDermott.

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—A free show will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Free shows are offered Mondays and Thursdays. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

TUESDAY, June 18

FARMERS MARKET—Portsmouth Farmer’s Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Market Square Park Pavilion in Boneyfiddle through the summer.

ADAMHS BOARD—The Adams, Lawrence, Scioto Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board, 919 Seventh St., Portsmouth, will conduct the following meetings: The records commission will meet at 4:15 p.m.; the personnel committee will meet at 4:30 p.m.; and the finance committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. The board of directors meeting will be at 6 p.m.

MADISON TRUSTEES—The Madison Township trustees monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, along with the public budget hearing for fiscal year 2025. Meetings are at the township building, 457 White Gravel Road, Minford.

GREEN SCHOOL BOARD—The Green Local Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Green High School library.

MORGAN TRUSTEES—The Morgan Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the senior citizen building.

WEDNESDAY, June 19

HARRISON TRUSTEES—The Harrison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Minford Volunteer Fire Department, 8484 Ohio 335, Minford.

VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD—The Valley Local Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. in the Valley High School library.

YOUNG GROWERS, LITTLE SPROUTS—This program presented by Watch Me Grow Ohio is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Community Fellowship Garden in Portsmouth. This group offers summer activites, farm visits, nature walks, and a summer-long gardening experience. Little Sprouds are ages 4 to 7, with Young Growers being 8 and older. For more information, check out watchmegrowohio.org.

THURSDAY, June 20

PORTSMOUTH SCHOOL BOARD—The Portsmouth City Schools Board of Education will have its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. at Portsmouth High School, 1225 Gallia St.

SCIOTO COUNTY DD—Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will conduct its regular monthly board meeting at 5 p.m., at the Carousel Center, 1112 Gallia St. An ethics council meeting will be at 4:45 p.m., if needed.

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—A free show will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Free shows are offered Mondays and Thursdays. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

FRIDAY, June 21

Do you know of an event that belongs in the Community Calendar? Email info to [email protected]

SATURDAY, June 22

CHALLENGER RIDE AND GAME—Motorcycle ride, food trucks, vendors, live music and more are coming together at this event to raise funds and awareness for the Challenger League of Southern Ohio. The Challenger League offers competitive sports opportunities for children and adults with disabilities. The fun runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Millbrook Park, New Boston.

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved