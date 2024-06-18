Burdette wins 10th Cletus Classic

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Raceway Park was back in action this past Saturday night — racing Modifieds, Limited Lates, Sport Mods, and Crown Vics on an evening presented by Roots Child Care Center.

PRP fans witnessed seven features, as the rain-shortened June 1 program was ran prior to the start of the regularly-scheduled events.

Parkersburg ‘s (W. Va.) K.C. Burdette won both Modified Features, including the 10th annual Cletus Classic.

West Portsmouth’s Mark Hall won both Crown Vic A-Mains.

Portsmouth’s Danny Hamilton won the first Sport Mod Feature and Lucasville’s John Brad Jr. won the second.

Fayetteville’s Mike Meyers took the checkers in the Limited Late Model A-Main.

Burdette was the class of the field in the Gampp’s Outdoor Power Equipment Modifieds.

Going back to June 1, he set quick time — and earned $112 for claiming the Mountain Holler Fast Time Award in honor of Melissa and Rodney Harmon.

That put Burdette on the pole of his June 1 heat race.

He won that and would begin The Cletus Classic on the point.

He would lead every lap en route to the victory and the $3,112 prize that came along with it.

Burdette has won several big Modified races at PRP through the years, including at the Dirt Track World Championship a few years ago, but this was his first Cletus Classic win.

Lucasville’s Jeremy Rayburn placed second in both features.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Late Models Presented by WB Metals made their first visit of the season to PRP on Saturday.

They were flying in their feature, turning laps which averaged 95 miles per hour.

Coal Grove’s Matt Melvin led the first half of the race, but Mike Meyers would eventually get by and would cruise to the win.

Rounding out the top-5 were Dakota Pennington, John Melvin, Kent Keyser and Jimmy Keith.

The Stealth Racing Chassis Sport Mods ran a pair of features on Saturday.

Danny Hamilton Jr. won the first, then John Brady, Jr. won the second.

For Hamilton, it was his first PRP win in a few years.

The 1998 PRP Bomber Track champ was riding third, and took advantage of a mishap between Adam Jordan and Reed Bishop, who got together while riding first and second.

Brady held off Rob Lemaster and Cody Price for the win in the second Sport Mod A-Main.

It was Brady’s first-ever PRP victory.

Speaking of first wins at Portsmouth Raceway Park, Hall claimed his first-ever PRP Feature win in the Roots Child Care Center Crown Vics.

He didn’t get just one victory, he got two, winning both Crown Vic A-Mains.

Hall said after his first win that throughout his 30 years of racing, he had won at every track he’s competed at except for PRP, which he only lives four miles from.

Hall can now say he’s on a two-race win streak in West Portsmouth.

PRP will take the next couple of weekends off.

The next race will be on Friday night, July 5.

On the card will be Lucas Oil Late Models, Limited Lates and Sport Mods.

The July 5 card will mark the first of two PRP visits from The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Car Series.

The July 5 Late Model race will pay $20,000 to win.

For more details, log on to www.portsraceway.com and follow Portsmouth Raceway Park on Facebook.