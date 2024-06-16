MSP in Bloom Market experiences massive success under Uldrich

Kids enjoying market activities

PORTSMOUTH- It’s been warmer days with Saturday Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom Farmers Markets going strong for a month now and the organization is celebrating massive success after a year of planning.

Starting its registration period sooner than usual, the group already had 15 season vendors registered before the first market day and Executive Director Emily Uldrich said there has still been plenty of room for additional vendors wishing to join them, although they’ve had to come up with new ideas to accommodate space along the way.

“I am overwhelmed by the popularity of the market this season,” Uldrich said. “We’ve had a record number of full season reservations this season. We’ve had to receive permission from the Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center to utilize their space next to the esplanade, we’ve received permission from Tanner Hatcher to utilize space in front of the Royal. We’ve outgrown those spaces and we are actually in discussion to close a portion of Gallia moving forward.”

The market has witnessed no less than 30 vendors at each market event for nearly a month. Additionally, they have expanded on produce options for shoppers, which means more options in the earlier season, when those features have been scarce previously.

“We have been lucky to partner with Horner Homestead, which has a greenhouse, bringing red and green tomatoes to the market, peaches, zucchini, cucumber, and all of that produce you love but wouldn’t normally expect this early,” Uldrich explained “We also have Twin Creeks Farm with rhubarb. We are welcoming Busy Bee Farm, from West Union, with frozen chicken, beef, and pork. We will only grow with more options as the season progresses.”

This weekend Hilltop Greenhouse and Produce will be debuting ice cream and shaved ice.

“In addition to their plants and produce, we will be able to enjoy some fresh ice cream for breakfast and early lunch,” Uldrich said.

In addition to ice cream, this weekend’s market will also stand as Community Resource Day, with Community Action Organization of Scioto County bringing three departments to setup, Scioto Residential Services, The Trillium Project, and Potters House Ministry.

The market is a little different from other area markets that have fewer restrictions. These guidelines, which they have followed since day one, allow for the best quality product and a direct link from the grower or crafter to meet with the community members shopping.

“Our market is a maker and grower market,” Uldrich explained. “So, we follow the Ohio cottage industry rules. If people are selling produce, they either grew the produce themselves or an employee of the farmer who grew the produce. If they’re selling crafts or baked goods, they’ve made those themselves as well.”

The area is perfect for this type of event, which continues to grow. Uldrich says that it is easy to explain its success, since these products, and their creation, are strongly embedded in the soul of the community.

“We have a very strong tradition, in our Appalachian region, of craftsmanship, so we have a lot of vendors who are artists and artisans who make a wide commodity of goods to sell at the market,” Uldrich claimed.

The market is also a great opportunity for locals who dabble in crafts or farming to experience the business side of things. Many people who go on to make business a major focal point of their identities start in small markets, craft shows, and similar events. It is a way for them to be exposed to the experience on a small scale and see if they can take on more as they grow and learn.

“We do offer vendors one free day to set up at the market to test things out and see if they like it,” Uldrich explained.

Once a vendor enjoys setting up, they are welcome to buy a season or half-season pass or pay per setup.

The market was founded by Laurel DeAtley, Heather DeAtley, and Craig DeAtley, all of whom have served and supported the organization for well over a decade. Since community was an important element in the fabric of their envisioned market, each event has a different activity

“I think we are going nowhere but up. We have an amazing season and a lot of good things ahead for us and I’m just excited to be part of it,” Uldrich said. “We have a new market manager, Brooke Moore, who is doing a fabulous job. We have a great committee of wonderful volunteers who have been planning and executing special events. We have a lot of people making this succeed.”

The Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom Farmers Market will be held on the Roy Roger Esplanade each Saturday, May 18 through October 5, between 9 a.m. and noon, outside of Memorial Day, Labor Day and River Days weekends. To learn more, or to register, visit www.mspohio.org or call 740.464.0203.

