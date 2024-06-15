Part of Ohio 125 may be named to honor MLB legend Al Oliver

Al Oliver, left, shown with fellow local baseball legend Larry Hisle, throws out a pitch during a Portsmouth Trojans baseball game last year.

COLUMBUS—The Ohio House of Representatives today passed House Bill 380, legislation that will name twenty-nine roads and bridges throughout Ohio, announced State Rep. Justin Pizzulli, R-Scioto County.

Included in the bill is House Bill 320, sponsored by Pizzulli, which will designate a portion of OH-125 in Portsmouth as Al Oliver Highway in Scioto County. Al Oliver, 77, is most well known as a Major League Baseball legend.

Oliver played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Texas Rangers, the Montreal Expos, San Francisco Giants, Philadephia Phillies, the LA Dodgers, and the Toronto Blue Jays during his Major League career, which extended from 1968-1985. Pittsburgh won the World Series in 1971 during his tenure with the team as center fielder, and Oliver is also a seven-time All-Star.

Oliver attended Portsmouth High School and was a member of the Class of 1964. He signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates at 17. He spent a decade with the Pirates.

“Naming this memorial highway is a small way to honor Mr. Oliver’s legacy and remind our kids they too can achieve greatness,” said Pizzulli during his floor speech.

In addition to his MLB accomplishments, Oliver is a registered minister and ordained deacon. His legacy is also displayed on the Portsmouth Floodwall Murals.

The legislation now heads to the Ohio Senate for consideration

