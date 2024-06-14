Scioto County Sheriff Reports

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report of an unoccupied camper on the side of Buck Hollow Road. 7:13 a.m., Monday, June 10.

DRUNK—Deputy flagged down in regards to individual slumped in a vehicle, possibly impaired, on U.S. 52. 9:16 a.m., Monday, June 10.

SEX OFFENSE—Report from Dogwood Ridge of an individual being sexually assaulted. 9:51 a.m., Monday, June 10.

INVESTIGATED—Report from North Preston Street of a man in a Dodge Dart driving through neighborhood talking to young children, stopping several times. 1:10 p.m., Monday, June 10.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Dodge Street of loose dog that appears threatening to caller. 2:28 p.m., Monday, June 10.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Report from Fairview Avenue and Third Street of juveniles on ATV’s and dirt bikes riding recklessly on roadways and running stop signs. 2:39 p.m., Monday, June 10.

VANDALISM—Report from Ohio River Road of damage to a vehicle. 3:27 p.m., Monday, June 10.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Report from Bennett Street of several minors playing in the roadway. 3:37 p.m., Monday, June 10.

BURGLARY—Report from Big Spruce Little Bear Road of a burglary. 4:21 p.m., Monday, June 10.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Elza Lane of a male threatening a female. Male taken into custody on an active warrant. 5:02 p.m., Monday, June 10.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Bihl Lane of a suspicious person who may have been impaired by drugs or alcohol. Male was taken to a local emergency room. 6:05 p.m., Monday, June 10.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report from Flatwood-Fallen Timber of a tree blocking the roadway. 6:25 p.m., Monday, June 10.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Dry Run of a woman living on property and stealing utilities. Woman has active indictment and was taken into custody. 8:43 p.m., Monday, June 10.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from business on Old Scioto Trail of a male causing a disturbance and riding a motorcycle without tags. 9:58 p.m., Monday, June 10.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Pershing Avenue of people threatening a female on her property. 10:12 p.m., Monday, June 10.

INVESTIGATED—Report from business on Ohio 139 of an individual using a fake ID. 10:51 p.m., Monday, June 10.

VANDALISM—Report from Pershing Avenue of juveniles throwing rocks at a car. 12:02 a.m., Tuesday, June 11.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Crescent Drive of a neighbor taunting caller’s dog. 7:56 a.m., Tuesday, June 11.

THEFT—Report from Melody Lane of a vehicle having been broken into. 9:13 a.m., Tuesday, June 11.

THEFT—Report from Ohio 139 of a car having been broken into. 9:44 a.m., Tuesday, June 11.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Ohio 140 of a two-vehicle crash. One patient was flown by air evacuation to Cabell-Huntington Medical Center. 2:53 p.m., Tuesday, June 11.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Woods Ridge of someone hacking into a bank account and stealing $18,000. 5:25 p.m., Tuesday, June 11.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Ohio 239 of an unauthorized use of a card to make purchases. 5:26 p.m., Tuesday, June 11.

THEFT IN PROGRESS—Report from a business on Gallia Pike of individuals stealing items from a store. 7:38 p.m., Tuesday, June 11.

MOTORCYCLE/ATV COMPLAINT—Report from Shepherd Fork of individuals on ATV’s riding inside a cemetery. 7:42 p.m., Tuesday, June 11.

SEX OFFENSE—Report from Stoney Run of a male forcing self on a female. 8:53 p.m., Tuesday, June 11.

BURGLARY—Report from Ohio River Road of an apartment having been broken into. 9:12 p.m., Tuesday, June 11.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Henley Comstock Road of a firearm being found near a guardrail by workers for the Scioto County Engineer’s Office. 10:19 a.m., Wednesday, June 12.

MOTORCYCLE/ATV COMPLAINT—Report from Normandy Road of four-wheelers racing up and down the road. 10:40 a.m., Wednesday, June 12.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Ohio 139 of a woman walking in and out of roadway. 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, June 12.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Multiple reports from Green Street of three to four juveniles racing ATV’s in the roadway. 2:52 p.m., Wednesday, June 12.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Report from Davis Camp Road of a 2019 Harley-Davidson having been stolen from a residence. 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 12.

BURGLARY—Report from Andrea Drive of a front door kicked in. 8:17 p.m., Wednesday, June 12.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Duck Run of an individual receiving death threats via text. 10:44 p.m., Wednesday, June 12.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Multiple calls from Dutch Ridge regarding a domestic complaint involving multiple assaults in a family. One individual was evacuated to St. Mary’s in Huntington, W.Va., by helicopter. 11:17 p.m., Wednesday, June 12.

VANDALISM—Report from Sunset Avenue of an individual driving through the yard of a residence and over a mailbox. 11:57 p.m., Wednesday, June 12.

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved