Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met June 7 and returned 15 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Jacquavius Williams, 34

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (4 Counts)

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)

Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Charles Gibbs, 26

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Melvin Robertson, 51

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Conspiracy (3 Counts)

Donna Taylor, 57

was indicted on:

Conspiracy (3 Counts)

Melvin Leroy Robertson, 24

was indicted on:

Conspiracy (3 Counts)

Chris Madden, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (3 Counts)

Possessing Criminal Tools

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tampering With Evidence

Tiffany Blanton, 38

Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (3 Counts)

Possessing Criminal Tools

Mark Swain, 32

Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (3 Counts)

Possessing Criminal Tools

Brandon Cantrell, 41

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Breaking and Entering

Theft

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance

Jeremy Mcghee, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Breaking and Entering

Theft

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance

Daniel Powers, 37

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tyler Buffington, 27

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

Resisting Arrest

Brayden Queen, 23

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Misdemeanor Theft

Gage Smith, 22

Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:

Murder (4 Counts)

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (4 Counts)

Involuntary Manslaughter (3 Counts)

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (4 Counts)

Felonious Assault (4 Counts)

Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Vehicular Assault

Endangering Children (9 Counts)

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marihuana

Inducing Panic

Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug or a Combination of them (OVI)

Disrupting Public Services (2 Counts)

Operation in Willful and Wanton Disregard of the Safety of Persons or Property

Driving an Unsafe Vehicle

Driving Under the Suspension or in Violation of License Restriction

Unlawful Operation of a Vehicle

Driving in Marked Lanes or Continuous Lines or Traffic

Violation of Speed Limits

Child Restraint System (2 Counts)