Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met June 7 and returned 15 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:
Jacquavius Williams, 34
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (4 Counts)
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)
Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)
Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)
Charles Gibbs, 26
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Melvin Robertson, 51
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Conspiracy (3 Counts)
Donna Taylor, 57
was indicted on:
Conspiracy (3 Counts)
Melvin Leroy Robertson, 24
was indicted on:
Conspiracy (3 Counts)
Chris Madden, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (3 Counts)
Possessing Criminal Tools
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Tampering With Evidence
Tiffany Blanton, 38
Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (3 Counts)
Possessing Criminal Tools
Mark Swain, 32
Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (3 Counts)
Possessing Criminal Tools
Brandon Cantrell, 41
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Breaking and Entering
Theft
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance
Jeremy Mcghee, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Breaking and Entering
Theft
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance
Daniel Powers, 37
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Tyler Buffington, 27
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Assault
Resisting Arrest
Brayden Queen, 23
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
Misdemeanor Theft
Gage Smith, 22
Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:
Murder (4 Counts)
Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (4 Counts)
Involuntary Manslaughter (3 Counts)
Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (4 Counts)
Felonious Assault (4 Counts)
Aggravated Vehicular Assault
Vehicular Assault
Endangering Children (9 Counts)
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marihuana
Inducing Panic
Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug or a Combination of them (OVI)
Disrupting Public Services (2 Counts)
Operation in Willful and Wanton Disregard of the Safety of Persons or Property
Driving an Unsafe Vehicle
Driving Under the Suspension or in Violation of License Restriction
Unlawful Operation of a Vehicle
Driving in Marked Lanes or Continuous Lines or Traffic
Violation of Speed Limits
Child Restraint System (2 Counts)