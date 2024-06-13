FBP joins summer learning fun

Students from Piketon, Eastern, Western, Waverly, and Miracle City school districts joined mentors for a day of science and learning. The STEAM Ahead program featured six stations of hands-on activities.

The end of the school year doesn’t mean the end of learning, just more time to explore new opportunities. Fluor-BWXT partnered with the Ross-Pike Educational Service District for the inaugural Careers for Kids program.

The Careers for Kids program introduces students to a variety of career opportunities through hands-on learning. FBP shared their STEAM Ahead program with the students, promoting scientific learning and highlighting various careers at the site. This is the first year for the program, a change from the previous College for Kids summer learning event.

“We decided to move towards careers to expose students at a young age to all of the possibilities around them and ignite some interests,” said Ross-Pike Educational Service District Special Education/Gifted Supervisor, Tricia Crawford. “If they experience fun activities that are career related it might stick with them and help guide them as they get older and choose a pathway.”

The FBP STEAM Ahead program, which just wrapped up its fourth year traveling to schools in Pike County, has a similar goal; so a partnership between the two was a perfect fit.

“We have seen such a great response to our STEAM Ahead program, the students love the hands-on, small classroom, experience and the teachers are always excited to have us back,” said STEAM Ahead Co-chairperson, Tim Poe. “FBP is very proud to be able to reach so many students in Pike County and help cultivate a love for science and get them thinking about careers at a young age.”