Summer Reading events kick off

A local kid taking advantage of library programming

The Scioto County Public Library (SCPL) system, through its five locations and Bookmobile, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and homebound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Scioto County Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

As usual, the library has a busy month of scheduled events and programming options for a wide array of audiences, however, they’re very eager to launch their annual Summer Reading Program, themed “Adventure Begins at Your Library” as well.

“This summer, we invite readers of all ages to embark on a thrilling journey filled with books, activities, and events designed to inspire a love of reading and exploration,” Williams said. “

The Summer Reading Program kicked off on June 3 and runs through July 20. Registration is free and open to all community members. To sign up or learn more about the program, visit their website at www.sciotolibrary.org or stop by any SCPL location. Participants who reach their reading goals will receive a free prize and be entered to win other grand prizes!

Below are some of the library’s highlighted programs.

Summer Reading Traveling Programs, for children ages 12 and under:

The locations will be hosting Adventures in Archaeology, where youth may explore the past through excavation, uncover antiquated practice of art, and complete several puzzles to become an expert archeologist. Activities include dig site excavation, ancient art, and sensory search.

These events are planned for June 13 at 2 p.m. in Portsmouth, June 17at 4 p.m. in Wheelersburg, July 1at 4 p.m. in Lucasville and New Boston, and | 4PM | South Webster, July 9, at 4 p.m.

Adventures in Cryptozoology will have children exploring the enchanting world of cryptozoology. Learn about mythical creatures, complete a monster-themed scavenger hunt, and create your own cryptid to take home!

This event will be held in Lucasville on June 14 at 12:30 p.m., at the Bookmobile parked at Sunshine Church of Christ on June 17, 4 p.m., in New Boston on June 25 at 4 p.m., at South Webster on July 3 at 2 p.m., and Portsmouth and Wheelersburg on July 11 at 2 p.m.

Adventures in Gaming will have children leveling up at the Library.

“Join us in an adventure playing fun video themed games,” Williams said. “Games include remote controlled Mario Kart, Guess that Pokémon, and I Spy sensory bins.”

The events will be held in New Boston on June 3 at 4 p.m.; in South Webster on June 21 at 4 p.m.; in Portsmouth on June 27 at 2 p.m.; in Wheelersburg on July 3 at 2 p.m.; and in Lucasville on July 3 at 4 p.m.

Adventures in Magic will expand your knowledge of the four elements of magic: Earth, air, water, and fire!

“Complete all four of the elemental tasks, to test your agility and cleverness,” Williams explained. “After finishing the tasks, adopt a magical creature, and show off your decorating skills to create a home for your new creature.”

This series will run at the South Webster Library on June 4 at 4 p.m.; Portsmouth Public Library on June 12 at 2 p.m.; Wheelersburg on June 20 at 2 p.m.; Lucasville on June 26 at 4 p.m.; New Boston on July 8 at 4 p.m.; and the Bookmobile at the Shawnee Nature Center on July 19 at noon.

Adventures in Space will have kids blasting off into a fun experience of collecting moon rocks, defeating aliens, launching rockets, helping robots, flying on a jetpack, and more to become the best astronaut in the galaxy.

The event series will run at Lucasville on June 12 at 4 p.m.; Bookmobile at the Shawnee Nature Center on June 21 at noon; New Boston on June 24 at 4 p.m.; South Webster on July 2 at 4 p.m.; and Portsmouth on July 10 at 2 p.m.

Adventures in Time will have kids traveling through time to some historic and scenic locations. Use your journal to learn about time travel, investigate places the TARDIS has travelled, and craft your very own time traveler binoculars to help complete your mission.

These events are at South Webster on June 18 at 4 p.m.; Portsmouth on June 26 at 2 p.m.; Wheelersburg on July 5 at 2 p.m.; and Lucasville on July 10 at 4 p.m.

DIY Survival Kit – Teens ages 13-18

Teenagers aged 13-18 are welcome to stop by their library to make your very own survival kit for your next camping trip. They will also learn how to make quick protein bites to help stay prepared in the great outdoors

This series will run at Lucasville on June 14 at 2 p.m.; New Boston on June 20 at 4 p.m.; South Webster on June 26 at 4 p.m.; and Wheelersburg on July 5 at 4 p.m.

The Portsmouth Public Library will be hosting a trivia night for patrons over 13 on June 13 at 6 p.m.

“Come answer our adventure-themed questions and win some awesome prizes,” Williams said. “Bring your friends and family or just yourself!”

A mosaic coasters craft will be organized for adults 18 and older on June 17 at 6 p.m. in New Boston.

“Join us for an unforgettable summer filled with books, creativity, and new discoveries,” Williams said. “Adventure truly begins at your library! Pick up a Summer Reading schedule at any SCPL location or check out our online calendar.”

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programming at their website. View all upcoming library events online at sciotolibrary.org.

