Scioto County Sheriff Reports

VANDALISM—Report from Eighth Street of damage done to a vehicle. 9:16 a.m., Friday, June 7.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Ohio 139 regarding the violation of a protection order. 9:51 a.m., Friday, June 7.

VANDALISM—Report from Dogwood Ridge Road of damage done to a vehicle. 10:49 a.m., Friday, June 7.

THEFT—Report from U.S. 52 of a trailer having been stolen. 1:23 p.m., Friday, June 7.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report from Ohio 139 of a possible case of domestic violence. 9:21 p.m., Friday, June 7.

THEFT—Report from Elza Lane of a theft. 4:58 p.m., Saturday, June 8.

THEFT—Report from 15th Street/Lester Street of a theft. 10:51 a.m., Sunday, June 9.

ASSAULT—Report from Hygean Run of a domestic disturbance. 2:20 p.m., Sunday, June 9.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report of domestic violence from Martin Road. 4:15 p.m., Sunday, June 9.

FIRE—Report from Scioto Street of a structure fire. 9:15 p.m., Sunday, June 9.

