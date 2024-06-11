XL superload to traverse county Sunday

Load will depart Adams County June 16

PORTSMOUTH- The 12th of nearly two dozen “super loads,” and first of four loads that exceed 900,000 pounds, will depart the dock site in Adams County on Sunday, June 16. The convoy will travel through Portsmouth and Scioto County on its way to New Albany. The load will be delivered to the site of the new Intel plant in Licking County.

This load, an air processor known as a cold box used in the silicon chip manufacturing process, measures about 23 feet tall, 20 feet wide, 280 feet long. It weighs 916,000 pounds.

These extra-large loads will have significant impact on local traffic. Unlike the previous loads, these will take more than a week to deliver and will travel much more slowly. Motorists should plan ahead and avoid the route while the load is moving.

Due to the size of the loads and slow speed of the convoy, moves will begin earlier than previous trips to ensure each move can be completed during daylight hours.

Because of an anticipated increased interest from the public, large crowds are expected along the route. This will lead to additional traffic delays. Safety of the public and those working to move the load is the top priority. Observers are asked to stay out of the path of the transport trucks and work crews and off the sidewalks along the roadway. Spectators should obey orders to move back if instructed to do so.