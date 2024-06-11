State awards $696,000 to county’s central dispatch project

Sheriff David Thoroughman

Scioto County will be receiving state funding for a combined 911 center, a project that has been in the works for years and would see Scioto County, Portsmouth, and New Boston 911 responses originating from a central dispatch.

According to information from State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, Scioto County Safety Operations will be receiving $696,000 “to build out existing space at the county sheriff’s department to combine all three 911 centers, enhancing safety and saving taxpayer dollars.”

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said this is positive news for local residents and first responders.

“This is good news. A central dispatch for our community is something that I have been working towards. Having a central dispatch will reduce response times and save our community money,” Thoroughman said. “The reduced response times will be as a result of not having to transfer 911 calls to the appropriate jurisdiction and the cost savings will be captured by not having to pay for three different dispatch centers.”

The funding will comes as part of the One-Time Strategic Community Investment Fund. More than $19 million was announced for the 14th State Senate district, which includes Scioto, Adams, Brown, and Clermont counties.

“Our goal is to increase public safety by reducing reaction times and enhancing communication between first responders and the public,” said Scioto County Commission Chair Bryan Davis.

The new space will integrate the 911 systems currently operating separately under the auspices of Scioto County, Portsmouth, and New Boston.

“The goal is also to operate more efficiently by giving our personnel the proper space to do their jobs.” Davis said. “This important investment will ultimately save lives and tax dollars.”

It’s been a collaborative effort to get the central dispatch from idea to reality.

“I have been working with Portsmouth, New Boston, and the county commissioners on this plan. Each individual that I have met with to discuss and work on this plan have been helpful. We have had a number of great discussions on this issue and have been working towards this goal for some time, making progress,” Thoroughman said. “I am thankful for Chief Brewer, Chief Compton, and the county commissioners for all the help working to make our community better and safer.”

Chief Debby Brewer leads the Portsmouth Police Department and Chief Carl Compton leads the New Boston Police Department.

This one-time funding is part of the state’s current operating budget, which was approved in June 2023. The total amount set aside for funding in the budget for one-time use was $700 million to be used statewide for projects that “might not qualify for projects as part of the state’s traditional capital budget that happens every two years,” according to Johnson.

In January, the commissioners also approved measures to build a new communication tower on Feurt Hill in Clay Township. The goal is for no more dropped communications due to geographical location of the county’s more than 20 first-responder agencies.

Also receiving one time funding as part of the fund is the Shawnee State University College of Health and Human Services, which will be receiving $2.5 million for the renovation and expansion of lab spaces for multiple programs.

Reach Lori McNelly at [email protected] or at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928. © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved