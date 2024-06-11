Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, June 12

YOUNG GROWERS, LITTLE SPROUTS—This program presented by Watch Me Grow Ohio is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Community Fellowship Garden in Portsmouth. This group offers summer activites, farm visits, nature walks, and a summer-long gardening experience. Little Sprouds are ages 4 to 7, with Young Growers being 8 and older. For more information, check out watchmegrowohio.org.

THURSDAY, June 13

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

VERNON TRUSTEES—The Vernon Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at Vernon Township fire station No. 1, 3335 Turkey Foot Road, Wheelersburg.

FRIDAY, June 14

FLAG RETIREMENT—James Dickey Post 23 of the American Legion will conduct its flag retirement ceremony at 6 p.m. at the post, 705 Court St., Portsmouth. The proper way to retire old, damaged American flags is through ceremonial burning. Individuals can bring damaged flags to the post for a proper, dignified retirement from service.

SATURDAY, June 15

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth, with live performances starting at 11 a.m. The farmers market is every Saturday through Oct. 5. June 15 is Community Resources Day and will feature the Community Action Organization of Scioto County, the Scioto County Public Library, the Trillium Project, The Potter’s House Ministries, and more.

SUNDAY, June 16

Recognize Juneteenth and celebrate Emancipation Day, the federal government’s newest official holiday.

MONDAY, June 17

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will conduct its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 15, at the Porter Township Hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg.

RUSH TRUSTEES—The Rush Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., 75 Barker St., McDermott.

TUESDAY, June 18

MADISON TRUSTEES—The Madison Township trustees monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, along with the public budget hearing for fiscal year 2025. Meetings are at the township building, 457 White Gravel Road, Minford.

MORGAN TRUSTEES—The Morgan Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the senior citizen building.

GREEN SCHOOL BOARD—The Green Local Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Green High School library.

