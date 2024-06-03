Portsmouth Pride returns June 8

Portsmouth Pride 2023

PORTSMOUTH— The LGBTQ+ community is readying for its annual Portsmouth Pride event again this June 8. Over the years, the activity has given a voice to many underrepresented people who have been provided an opportunity to use their voices and receive support and applause after speeches, displays of arts, performances, and more.

According to the group, the acronym stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer, which groups together a minority populous in solidarity, as they work to eradicate prejudice and misconception about their identities.

“Portsmouth Pride 2023 was a success,” co-organizer Justin Delong said at the end of last summer’s event. “It is always great to see new and familiar faces each year, all coming together to celebrate the diversity in our community. Events like Portsmouth Pride create a safe and welcoming family-friendly environment that seeks to share love with all in our community.”

DeLong says he is as excited for 2024 as ever, with new partners and new projects and new faces.

The pride event has been ongoing since 2018 and has welcomed thousands over its time to march in the parade and gather at the park to listen to music, hear from speakers, and get a glimpse into the local LGBTQ+ community. The organizers even expanded last year to include an additional Halloween pride event.

“Portsmouth Pride started in 2018 and was expected to be a small event to show visibility in the community. Attendance was beyond expectations and created a space for queer people to come and feel loved and embraced by their community,” DeLong said. “Pride seems to have evolved from a simple gathering and celebration of support to creating a culture of inclusivity within the city itself. People and businesses within the city are beginning to display support during pride month. The city nondiscrimination ordinance was sparked by the pride movement.”

The hosts for the event this year are Scioto Connect and AppalAction. For the first time since its creation, the group hasn’t been forced to depend on volunteers and organizers alone to pay for everything out of pocket. Supporting the event this year is Trillium Project and Equitas Health, along with Community of Christ and All Saints Episcopal.

“Portsmouth Pride was created by the local Community of Christ congregation in Portsmouth. One of the Enduring Principles of Community of Christ is the ‘Worth of All Persons.’ Our congregation developed out of that principle to create a safe, welcoming and loving space for worship for queer folks in our community. It was important for us to take that message publicly through the Portsmouth Pride Festival,” DeLong said. “As a Community of Christ minister and member of the queer community, it’s important to me that faith leaders publicly embrace all of God’s children and show them the love they deserve. Throughout scripture we are counseled to love our neighbor. That love comes with no restrictions.”

Portsmouth Pride has grown over the years, becoming something DeLong says that he fiercely protects, because of what it means to people who often feel like they have nowhere else to turn.

“We host pride because it is important to ensure that all within our community are valued, loved and supported,” DeLong claimed. “Queer people often face much difficulty as they try to navigate life in their communities. This burden often causes feelings of shame, worthlessness and isolation. We want to honor every queer person in our community and ensure they feel heard and welcomed just as they are.”

The group will also be recognizing individuals involved in the community moving forward, the first being an award in honor of Cassie Holbrook.

The June 8 event will start with a parade at 3:30 p.m. The route will simply take marchers down Gay Street, starting at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. There will be live music between 4-5 p.m. Seven drag performers have been perfecting their art to take the stage between 5:15-6 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m.

“We continue to work on this event because, each year, we hear about more and more people becoming inspired by our efforts and in seeing this event taking place,” DeLong said. “It is inspiring other projects and other organizations to create projects to celebrate diversity as well. We will continue to improve this event, recognize people who deserve a spotlight, and celebrating the community.”

