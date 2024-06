A child died Sunday evening as a result of drowning in the pool of a local hotel.

The call was received by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 6:09 p.m. Sunday. The call was from the Quality Inn in Wheelersburg, according to Sheriff David Thoroughman. The child’s name has been confirmed to be Mackenzie Cornell.

The sheriff said the investigation into the call is ongoing, so information being released today is limited.

