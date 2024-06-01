CAO offers youth summer work experience

To learn more, call 740.354.7541. or visit www.caosciotocounty.org. Submitted photo

Community Action Organization of Scioto County (CAO) has their career specialists prepared to welcome the summer rush of youth workers taking advantage of their programming that offers summer work experience.

In recent weeks, the business team has been working hard to provide worksite opportunities for placements; the health and wellness team has been pulling together summer nutrition sites for youth, which will be staffed predominantly by youth workers; and workforce staff have been printing intake packets to get ahead of the rush.

The program operates year-round for youth and adults, but many more youth take advantage in the summer when there is more time for them to dedicate to learning hands on in an employment opportunity. Additionally, there are many more temporary jobs available that need these young workers.

“Many people in our community who move on to live successful lives start working at a young age, whether that consists of summer work or part-time jobs year-round,” Workforce Solutions and Community Development Director Luanne Valentine said. “Many of our own full-time staff started off in our program. It is a rewarding program with a long history of shaping the future workforce. We are consistently proud of our ability to provide opportunity and experiences to the next generation of workers, where they learn how to function in a professional environment at an early age.”

The jobs are for those aged above 14 and can consist of work that pays up to $13 an hour and up to 40 hours per week.

To learn more about the program, visit a career specialist at the CAO North Campus located 2220 Scioto Trail, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Alternatively, you may call 740.354.7545 and schedule an appointment.

Community Action Organization of Scioto County is a 501©3 non-profit serving southern Ohio, primarily Scioto County, in a wide capacity. Through dozens of programs across four major departments, Workforce Solutions and Community Development, Early Childhood, Social Services, Energy Solutions, the agency assists community members in nearly every need someone may have. If there isn’t an inhouse program to support a need, then they have a partner they can refer. The agency is “helping people, changing lives” at 433 Third Street, Portsmouth. To learn more, call 740.354.7541. or visit www.caosciotocounty.org.