Wurtland Oil Works to invest $25M in Greenup Co.

Bobby Hall Greenup County Judge Executive Submitted photo

GREENUP, KY— Greenup officials have announced that Wurtland Oil Works, LLC, will be investing $25 million and establishing operations on Harris Road. Wurtland Oil Works manufactures industrial lubricants utilized in transport, rail transport, and maritime operations.

“This $25 million investment in our community is a significant commitment,” said Judge Executive Bobby Hall. “The creation of 75 new jobs will have a profound impact on our residents. The new jobs will provide much-needed income and stability for our families, while also stimulating our local economy with increased consumer spending.”

Hall said the decision to locate in Greenup County signifies the business’ confidence in the community and its workforce. He said local officials are committed to working closely with developers to make the process go smoothly.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, the Kentucky Power Economic Developemt Team, and the Greenup County commissioners all played a significant role in the investment coming to the county, according to Hall.