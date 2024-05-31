Roth’s RBIs send PHS to Elite 8

Portsmouth sophomore Trevin Brooks (5) Courtesy of Randy and Joann Waugh The Portsmouth Trojans celebrate their 6-0 victory over Fairland on Thursday in the Division III Region 11 baseball semifinals at Ohio University’s Bob Wren Stadium. Courtesy of Randy and Joann Waugh Portsmouth junior Nik Copley (21) tags out a Fairland runner during Thursday’s Division III Region 11 baseball semifinal game at Ohio University’s Bob Wren Stadium. Courtesy of Randy and Joann Waugh Portsmouth sophomore pitcher Leelind Scurlock (7) Courtesy of Randy and Joann Waugh Portsmouth freshman Camron Williams (40) Courtesy of Randy and Joann Waugh

ATHENS — Zach Roth went three-for-three at the plate, and knocked in three runs, leading the Portsmouth Trojans to a 6-0 win over Fairland on Thursday at Ohio University’s Bob Wren Stadium in the Division III Region 11 baseball semifinals.

The Trojans (25-6) did face Minford (22-6) in the Elite Eight on Friday in Lancaster — with a berth in the state tournament on the line.

Minford defeated Barnesville 11-4 at Ohio Dominican University on Thursday to advance.

Roth, a senior, broke the game open in the top of the fifth — when he blasted a two-run triple that plated courtesy runner Braxton Carr and Malachi Loper to give the Trojans a 5-0 lead.

“We’ve seen these guys all year and we kind of knew what they were going to do,” Roth said. “I knew I had a 2-1 count and that I was going to get a fastball. I just tried to put a good swing on it and it worked out.”

The victory was the rubber game in a season that saw Portsmouth and Fairland split their first two meetings.

The Trojans knocked off the Dragons 14-6 in the first encounter, but lost 3-1 at Fairland in the second time the two teams met.

This is the first regional appearance — and district championship — for the Trojans since 1997.

They also won the Ohio Valley Conference championship for the first time.

Roth knocked in another run in the seventh for good insurance — with a single that scored Trevin Brooks, who also reached on a base hit.

“I can’t say enough about Zach Roth and the way he played today and all year,” Portsmouth head coach Aaron Duncan said. “He’s a kid who’s been with me since I took over the program from day one. He’s never missed a practice and just gives me his best effort all the time. I couldn’t be happier for him to have a day like this as a senior.”

Leelind Scurlock went the distance on the mound for the Trojans — and fired a shutout and scattered six hits.

“I was ready to go out and throw a good game against them,” Scurlock said. “I trusted my defense the entire game and we got the job done.”

The left-handed sophomore had solid control throughout the game, seeing no more than five Fairland hitters in the first and sixth innings.

“This was his second outing in the tournament that he’s thrown a shutout against two good-hitting ballclubs,” Duncan said. “I could not ask any more out of him. He was focused and worked at a good pace.”

The only time Fairland threatened to score was in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Dragons had runners on first and third with two outs — when Ben Southard grounded out to PHS shortstop Jacob Roth to get out of the inning with a 5-0 lead.

“I thought to myself, ‘you know what? They got on, but I’m going to us out of this,’” Scurlock said. “I threw a groundout ball and let the defense work.”

Portsmouth, which won the OVC outright, took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Fairland’s starting pitcher Brycen Hunt struggled on the mound, and walked Jacob Roth and Camron Williams to begin the game.

Williams later scored as did Trevin Brooks, who reached base when he was hit by a pitch.

Hunt, who defeated PHS 3-1 earlier in the season, beaned three Trojans batters in the first inning — and was pulled after he plunked Nathaniel Berry.

“We faced him before and he’s a good pitcher,” Duncan said of Hunt. “He has a tendency to get a little wild, so I told the guys to just stay in there and dig in and if it’s close to take one or take two or take one for the team. I told our guys to get baserunners on and that rattled him. I think that’s what happened. He’s a good pitcher – one of the best around — but we got runners on base, and he got rattled.”

The Trojans increased the lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth — when Nik Copley knocked in Zach Roth, who singled to lead off the inning.

“To play for the regional finals and a shot to get to the Final Four is a testament to these kids,” Duncan added. “They allow themselves to be coached and are coachable young men. They listen to what we as a coaching staff says, and they are executing at the right time. Our defense played strong tonight. This was a huge win for this program, and I’m just thrilled to be their coach. They love to play the game and it shows.”

* * *

Portsmouth 200 120 1 —6 5 1

Fairland 000 000 0 —0 6 2

PHS: Leelind Scurlock 7IP, 0R, 0ER, 6H, 2HB, 3BB, 1K

FHS: Brycen Hunt 2/3 IP, 2R, 2ER, 0H, 3HB, 2BB, 1K; Ethan Wall 6 1/3 IP, 4R, 4ER, 6H, 0HB, 2BB, 2K

W —Leelind Scurlock; L —Brycen Hunt

Portsmouth hitting: Jacob Roth 0-3; Camron Williams 0-3 R; J.T. Williams 0-4; Trevin Brooks 1-3 R; Malachi Loper 1-3 R; Zach Roth 3-3 3RBI R; Nathaniel Berry 0-2 RBI; Colin Perry 0-3; Nik Copley 0-3 RBI; Braxton Carr R

Fairland hitting: Brycen Hunt 1-4; Blaze Perry 1-3; Alex Morgan 0-3; Ethan Wall 0-2; Garrett Cornwall 0-3; Luke Brown 1-3; Cyrus Cummings 2-3; Ben Southard 0-2; Keegan Smith 1-3