Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met Friday, May 17, and returned eight public Indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Aaron Armstrong, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Monica Francis, 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Taylor Collins, 28

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Arson

Richard Cade, 48

Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:

Telecommunications Fraud (3 Counts)

Michelle Howard, 43

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons While Under Disability (2 Counts)

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Randall Ward, 44

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons While Under Disability (2 Counts)

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Damien Williams, 25

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault (2 Counts)

Johnny Fitzpatrick, 51

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault (2 Counts)

Aggravated Burglary