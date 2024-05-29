Adding extra shows: PLT closes season with Shawshank

The cast of Shawshank rehearsing on an unfinished set

PORTSMOUTH—The Portsmouth Little Theatre (PLT) will soon be wrapping its 2023/2024 season with a bang, bringing the massive story of The Shawshank Redemption to life. This season finale comes after the theatre closed its Texas-sized comedy, Honky Tonk Hissy Fit, and an overall successful season.

In fact, anticipation for the closing act is so high that the theatre was nearly sold out of seats months before opening and they had to add two more performances for people to take advantage of.

Taking the stage will be Andy Maillet as Andy Dufresne, Buster Davis as Ellis Boyd Redding, Eric Gray as Warden Stammas, Bob Johnson as Captain Bryan Hadley, Adam Lucas as Bogs Diamond, Greg Ballengee as Brooksie, Stewart Perkins as Mert Entwistle, Vincent Herman as Rooster, Eugenio Perez as Rico, Todd Eichenlaub as Tommy Williams, Mel Smith as Jordan Dawkins, and Greg Bauer as Pinky.

“My cast has meshed incredibly well,” Director Kelli Riffe said. “We have the full gamut of newbies, veterans, and longtime returnees to the theatre. Putting 12 dudes in the same room for two hours at a time has made for fun times during rehearsals, too! It’s been rewarding watching the new ones learn the process, and equally rewarding watching the veterans take the newer ones under their wings.”

According to Dramatists, “When Andy Dufresne is convicted of murder and sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank prison, he must find a way to keep himself and his hope alive by using his wits and forging friendships. Based on the novella by Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption brings the story of resilience made famous by the acclaimed film to the stage.”

Making her directorial debut with this show is PLT Vice President Kelli Riffe, who has overseen the production from casting to adding final touches.

“I’m so thankful that I made the decision to throw my hat into the ring for directing. When I learned that I would be directing The Shawshank Redemption, I was a little nervous about expectations for the performances because of its iconic name, along with the cast size, but truly, the whole process has been extremely satisfying,” Riffe said. “I cannot thank my assistant director, Erin Ballengee enough! She has made this experience very smooth. We’ve played off each other’s strengths and I hope she has enjoyed herself as much as I have.”

Riffe is a seasoned actress and a major success story for the theatre, with the first-time actress from many years ago quickly integrating herself into the fabric and success of the theatre, creating formative change that increased the budgets, put in many hours of sweat equity, and never turning down an opportunity to give back to the community through her theatrical endeavors on stage and behind the scenes.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with all the men that turned out for the two nights of auditions,” Riffe said. “In the past, the PLT has struggled with peaking the interests of the men in our area, but there were no shortages of men for Shawshank auditions. There were some very tough choices for my assistant director and myself during the process, but we feel as though we’ve got a strong, stellar cast of veterans peppered in with some new talent to grace our stage.”

PLT became known for large sets many years ago, despite the small working space, while previous board member Jason Chaney was still involved. In recent years, the sets continue to stun with Jim Humphrey now taking the lead. The designer has built two-story monoliths, rotating sets, detailed Victorian homes, and a world of four fantasy sets that had to rapidly change with grand spectacle in 80 minutes. This is the 13th production Humphrey has built for and this one is being made extra special.

“The set is beyond anything I could have ever imagined! Jim Humphrey does pristine work on any set he does, but this one has completely blown me away,” Riffe said. “I cannot wait for the audience to see the end result for themselves. Our costumer, Kerri Davis, always puts together the most original and artistic pieces, and it looks amazing on stage. We are extremely lucky to have them both in our PLT family.”

To enjoy local performing arts before PLT closes curtain on its 2023-2024 season, order tickets for Shawshank Redemption online at www.pltlive.com or arrive at the theatre 30 minutes before showtime on performance days. Admission ranges from $15 to $18. The board warned people tickets onsite may be extremely limited, due to demand.

The Shawshank Redemption will open curtains on June 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23. The times range between 7:30 and 2 p.m., depending on performance. To learn more, visit their website.

“I am confident the audience will enjoy this Stephen King thriller,” Riffe claimed. “I cannot thank the cast and crew enough for their willingness to make this show the best it can possibly be. They’ve poured their time and energy into making these performances one that the audience will be talking about long after the curtain closes.”

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.