Miss Wheelersburg Shelby Hammond to highlight impacts of addiction

WHEELERSBURG— 2024 Miss Wheelersburg Shelby Hammond has had a busy week. Not only did she participate in her community’s Memorial Day Parade, where she represented her school and platform, but she has been planning a special event that she hopes will bring addiction recovery and mental health to the forefront of people’s minds.

“My platform title is ‘Attacking Addiction: No Shame,’ which focuses on substance abuse and the effects it has on families and children. I have personally dealt with an addicted loved one. With that being said, this platform is held close to my heart! I would love to invite you to my community service event, you will learn how families can support their loved ones battling addiction by providing a shame-free environment,” Hammond explained. “This event will be centered around healthy coping strategies for the whole family.”

The event will showcase guest speakers Sharli Dempsey and Jade Prather, a craft will be instructed by Miss Wheelersburg herself, and ANEW Behavioral Health will be the featured mental health provider.

“As far as what to expect, guests will hear true testimonials about addiction and recovery, learn about coping strategies, and the bracelet making craft,” Hammond explained.

The event is free and open to the public, but donations will be collected by Hammond, which will go to a local facility that partners with the SAFE Project, a non-profit organization.

“Events like this are extremely important in this area. Unfortunately, addiction is a serious problem in our communities. Whether it be drugs, alcohol, or other addictions. I feel there needs to be more resources and awareness made for children and families of the person that is suffering from addiction,” Hammond said. “This is a personal issue for me and I want to tackle this problem head on. I want kids to know that they are not alone with their struggles. There is no shame in their loved one’s addiction, it doesn’t define who they are independently. We need to start provided that kind of atmosphere and hope to break the epidemic of addiction.”

Hammond’s event will be held Thursday, May 30 at 6 p.m. in the Cornerstone Nazarene of Wheelersburg.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected]