Man charged in crash that killed 4, including 3 children

A two-vehicle crash resulting in the death of three children occurred Friday afternoon on Ohio 104 in Morgan Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, involved in the crash were Gage A. Smith, 22, of Piketon, who was driving a vehicle also carrying Courtney D. Copas, 28, also of Piketon. Smith was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier. After passing another northbound vehicle, he lost control. Smith went left of center and hit a vehicle traveling southbound on Ohio 104.

Also in the vehicle were three children: Navy A. Copas, 4; Madison Q. Copas, 6, and Xavier A. Smith, 5. All three children had been in the back seat and were killed in the crash.

Courtney Copas was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center with serious injuries after the crash, then was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. She passed away at Grant, according to medical center staff.

Smith, according to the OSHP, was treated and released at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He is currently being lodged at the Scioto County Jail and is suspected of being under the influence of drugs with impairment believed to be a factor in the crash. He is now being charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The southbound vehicle, a 1994 Ford F-350, was being driven by Tyler M. Bellaw, 29, also of Piketon.

Assisting in the investigation are: the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office; the Ohio Department of Transportation; Morgan, Union, and Valley township fire departments; Union, Rush, and Valley township EMS; Portsmouth Ambulance; the Scioto County Prosecutors Office; and Scioto County Children Services.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.

