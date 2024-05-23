Commissioners OK grant funds, reappointment to library board

Local young adults looking for work this summer should check out the TANF program, a partnership between Community Action Organization, Inc., and Scioto County Job and Family Services.

The Scioto County commissioners this week accepted a grant for $86,804 to help fund the program, which Commission Chair Bryan Davis called a “wonderful program.

“I know the people that do this particular program end up being very beneficial members of society,” he said.

Anyone interested in taking part in the TANF-funded workforce development program should contact the CAO for more information at (740) 354-7541.

“If you have any youth looking for summer jobs, send them down to CAO and hopefully they’ll be able to use them and give them employment experience this summer,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell.

The commissioners also approved the re-appointment of Charles Kemp to the Scioto County Public Library board. The position is voluntary, and each term lasts seven years. Kemp was lauded by the library president.

“She expressed a glowing recommendation that Mr. Kemp be reappointed,” Davis said. “Congratulations, Mr. Kemp.”

Powell said it was important to thank local residents who volunteer to take on such positions in the community “anytime somebody steps up to serve on these boards,” as they do require time and energy.

In other business, the commissioners also:

-Approved the creation of a letter of support for the Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center in its bid for grant funding aimed at allowing the museum on Gallia Street to display more of its indigenous artifact and art collection.

-Discussed the continuing broadband project that will eventually serve about 500 homes in the north and northwest part of the county.

-Discussed the continuing development efforts happening in both the city and the county aimed at improving quality of life and tourism opportunities, such as riverfront development.

