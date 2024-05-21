Trillium Project accepts $70k from NEA and WesBanco

Trillium volunteers at a recent opening for Align Massage Therapy, which was turned into a community event

PORTSMOUTH— One of Portsmouth’s fastest-growing non-profits, Trillium Project, only made its name known a few years ago with the mission to provide more equitable public arts projects to the community. The group has done a bit in the warmer months, where they could hit the streets and create opportunities for the community without the hindrance of bad weather. In the colder months, their time has been spent planning and coming up with a massive overhaul in how the community may see art in the future, especially with its massive plan known as Second Glance.

Second Glace wrapped its planning session over winter and Trillium now looks forward to implementing some of that plan as they secure funding to bring plans to life. The only elements left in their plans consist of community meetings for broader input, which the project has been dedicated to since inception.

Recently the group has been holding fundraisers to keep them moving forward with funding while remaining in the community eye and simultaneously waiting on award notices on submitted grants. Recently, they’ve made big news by receiving a $20,000 grant from WesBanco. They have now made an even bigger splash by announcing a $50,0000 grant from the Our Town program operated by the National Endowment for the Arts.

“We’re incredibly proud of our team and excited for Portsmouth,” Trillium Founder Amanda Lewis said. “It means that the efforts of local champions, post opioid epidemic, aren’t going unnoticed and we’re being recognized by national agencies who are excited about investing in those efforts to support the Portsmouth community.”

The National Endowment for the Arts only announced the funding to the public late last week, and explained their support of Second Glance isn’t limited to funding, but they also believe in the mission of the work.

“Projects like Second Glance exemplify the creativity and care with which communities are telling their stories, creating connection, and responding to challenges and opportunities in their communities—all through the arts,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD said. “So many aspects of our communities such as cultural vitality, health and well being, infrastructure, and the economy are advanced and improved through investments in art and design, and the National Endowment for the Arts is committed to ensuring people across the country benefit.”

These funding sources will play an instrumental role in accomplishing their mission, with the total budget of the massive Second Glace Initiative currently resting at $388,766 when fully funded.

According to Trillium reports, the organization is now sitting on approximately $102,000 in funding that has been awarded from project partners WesBanco, Portsmouth Area Ladies, Ohio Arts Council, and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio: African American Communities Grant

“We’re around 26% of our total project goal of $388,766,” Lewis said. “We also remain very optimistic about a few other grants we’ve applied for. In the meantime, we’re scheduling meetings with potential sponsors. We’ve got multi-tiered sponsorship options that come with some great benefits, including an interview in our project documentary for those that sponsor at the higher levels.”

Lewis explained that being 26 percent funded is a massive deal, due to the design of the plan, which is broken down into increments that will be achievable as they continue to fundraise. This will mean they can work on their mission as they use this progress to leverage further support to carry them across the fundraising finish line.

“This is a great plan, because different arts projects are broken down within the overall scope and can operate on partial funding,” Lewis explained. “This overall budget is best case scenario as we get funding for everything we want to do in upcoming years.”

According to Lewis, this recent $50,000 in funding will commission the work of at least 18 local artists, support research by local consultants to ensure the historical and cultural integrity of projects, contract the work of a local journalist and filmmaker to document the project for future promotion and film screenings, and will leverage more local support for these projects so Trillium can have the greatest impact possible.

Additionally, Lewis explained that the organization will be investing the funding into community artists and businesses, purchasing supplies locally, which they feel is important. “Not only do we want to invest in the people creating the art, but we want to invest in the businesses that support these efforts by offering the supplies we need to make it happen,” Lewis said. “It is important to us that we show up for our neighbors. Artists want to stay and create something beautiful within their own community, so they understand the importance of purchasing from local and small businesses. We are happy to be bringing this much funding into our own neighborhoods.”

The group is also deep into fundraising. Lewis explained that every fundraiser they make successful is one step closer to implementing massive artistic change.

“Fundraisers are critical right now. Whether it is $1,500 or $15,000, that puts us one step closer to doing everything we want to do for Portsmouth. We can have the largest impact possible the closer we get to full funding,” Lewis said. “A lot of the grants we apply for are a one-on-one cash match, so having these fundraisers to match with grants helps us take big steps in securing complete funding.”

Lewis explained that she and the other volunteers are looking forward to implementation this summer, especially with the recent funding secured.

“We’re excited to get started in 2024. We’ve spent the entire winter planning implementation and strategy,” Lewis said. “People will really see us out and about in coming weeks as we hit the ground running in accomplishing out mission.”

Trillium Project is a 501©3 non-profit serving area artists to fund projects that make their craft more visible to the public in exciting and fresh ways. Learn more about their efforts online at www.trillium-project.org. The group is also highly dedicated to communicating with the public about their projects, funding status, and artistic opportunities on its Facebook page. For questions, someone may be reached by email at [email protected] or by telephone 740.352.4498.

