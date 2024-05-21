Spence’s shot wins it for Jeeps!

The 2024 Southeast District Division III champion South Webster Jeeps Courtesy of Darcee Claxon South Webster senior first baseman Ashlee Spence (25) Ed Litteral | Daily Times South Webster senior third baseman Bella Claxon (7) Ed Litteral | Daily Times

South Webster senior first baseman Ashlee Spence (25)

Ed Litteral | Daily Times

CHILLICOTHE — Simply put, on Thursday, Ashlee Spence saved South Webster’s day —and year.

That’s because the senior Spence, the left-handed slugging South Webster first baseman, sent a 2-2 Braylin Wallace pitch over the right-field fence in the bottom of the seventh inning — and sent the Jeeps to their third consecutive softball district championship.

On Thursday, Spence’s heroics won the Jeeps their second straight Southeast District Division III title —and third in a row with the 2022 championship coming in Division IV.

Spence, with one out in the seventh, shot a line drive over the fence at Unioto High School —as the Jeeps edged the Ironton Fighting Tigers by a thrilling final count of 7-6.

Spence is one of five Jeep seniors —along with third baseman Bella Claxon, catcher Ava Messer, outfielder Bre Potters and shortstop Skylar Zimmerman.

All five are now part of three Southeast District championship squads, as before this trio of titles, the most recent Jeep crown came clear back in 2002.

And, this was arguably the hardest-earned district championship of the three.

The 2024 Southeast District Division III champion South Webster Jeeps

Courtesy of Darcee Claxon

The second-seeded in Division III Jeeps raised their stellar record to 24-3 —with their only losses being at Unioto in the season opener, and the Southern Ohio Conference Division III sweep by Wheelersburg.

Unioto, in fact, is in Wednesday’s Division II regional semifinals —while Wheelersburg is the three-time defending Division III Region 11 champion, having defeated the Jeeps for the regional championship a season ago.

Ironton, the fifth-seeded squad, ended its season at 20-6 —but not before making South Webster work hard indeed for the district title.

The Fighting Tigers tied the game in the top of the seventh —as Bella Sorbilli walked and Emily Weber singled off SWHS pitcher Jaiden White.

Katie Williams grounded out to advance both runners, then Graycie Brammer scored Sorbilli with a single to center field.

After Khamil Martin lined out to right field, Weber stole home on the next at-bat to tie the game.

But Spence sent South Webster on to the regional semifinals —the final home run in a contest complete with them.

The Fighting Tigers took a 3-2 lead in the fourth —following walks to Martin and Aubrey Ferguson, and Katelyn Moore mashing a three-run home run.

In the fifth, Messer made it 6-3 in favor of the Jeeps —capping a four-run inning with a three-run homer of her own.

In the sixth, the Fighting Tigers trimmed their deficit to 6-4 —when Martin walked, Moore singled, and Layla Townsend tallied an RBI-double.

Speaking of RBI-doubles, Spence — along with Zimmerman and Claxon — started South Webster’s scoring in the opening inning with a pair of runs.

Zimmerman and Claxon conked one-out doubles, and Spence had a two-out run-scoring double.

South Webster senior third baseman Bella Claxon (7)

Ed Litteral | Daily Times

Spence finished 3-of-3 at the plate, while Potters doubled as well —giving all five Jeep seniors an extra-base hit.

Lauren Kaltenbach was 2-of-4 for the Jeeps.

White, the sophomore South Webster pitcher, allowed six earned runs on five hits and five walks while throwing all seven innings —and striking out four.

Wallace’s seven runs allowed were all earned on 10 hits, as she walked two Jeeps and struck out 10.

South Webster will play Coal Grove on Wednesday in the Division III regional semifinals —at Ohio University’s Softball Field at 5 p.m.

The Hornets, the 15th seed in the Southeast District Division III tournament, upset third-seeded Adena (5-4) and fourth-seeded Wellston (1-0) — en route to their first-ever softball district title.

Coal Grove and South Webster will follow the opening semifinal —between 20-2 Wheelersburg and East District champion Meadowbrook.

That takes place at Ohio University at 2 p.m. —as it’s quite possible the Pirates and Jeeps will play for a second straight season in the regional championship tilt.

As Wheelersburg is the back-to-back defending Division III state champion, the Pirates defeated West for the regional championship two years ago.

* * *

Ironton 000 301 2 —6 5 1

South Webster 200 040 1 —7 10 1

IHS: Braylin Wallace 6 1/3IP, 7R, 7ER, 10H, 2BB, 1WP, 10K

SWHS: Jaiden White 7IP, 6R, 6ER, 5H, 5BB, 0WP, 4K

W — Jaiden White; L —Braylin Wallace

HR —Katelyn Moore, Ironton, 4th inning, two on; Ava Messer, South Webster, 5th inning, two on; Ashlee Spence, South Webster, 7th inning, none on

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved