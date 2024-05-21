SOMACC ACID Walks to begin June 8

Klaire Smith, who will be giving a presentation on printmaking, at a recent SOMACC Cream of the Crop event.

PORTSMOUTH— The Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center (SOMACC) is getting ready to kick start the season of annual Acid Walk events in downtown Portsmouth, specifically within the arts district established in recent years, promising great artistic showcases, displays, music, vendors, and more.

“It will be our second full year, but we also released a soft launch in 2022 that was sort of our beta test,” Collections Manager and Performing Arts Coordinator Jenna Stewart said. “It will be even bigger than before, too, because we have multiple organizations involved now.”

SOMACC has made a lot of organic growth on the offering since 2022, which only tested the concept out with one walk. Last year welcomed monthly spectacle that generated a lot of excitement, and they’ve since decided to reduce the quantity and invest heavier in quality and overall product.

“The whole thing has been an intensive learning process with feet to the fire and we now have a ton of good information telling us what went well and what needed adjustment,” Stewart explained.

Stewart claimed the established ACID District in downtown has made the event possible.

“It created a neighborhood-wide community event,” Stewart said. “The advantage of having unique districts in Portsmouth is that they help outline different areas for growth and creates cohesion in those areas. So, when people come to visit these areas, they have a variety of activities in that district. Boneyfiddle has been growing really well and the ACID district was established to focus on arts, culture and innovation to give this part of town its own momentum.”

According to Stewart, the ACID Walk is an important element in the fabric of the community event schedule, as it provides artists with opportunities to connect with the community.

“This gives people something fun to do, artists an opportunity to showcase and sell their work, and it drives people into local businesses they may not have visited before, because they are a stop on the walk and advertising everything going on,” Stewart said. “I feel really good about this year. We were able to identify all of our strong points and we coordinated with other organizations to make the event better. Trillium Project is involved, the Kricker Innovation Hub is involved. There are a lot of people involved.”

SOMACC refocused their series into three main events, which will focus on many unique ways of making people’s time spent downtown worth it.

“This is going to make each individual event more fun and provide even more for people to do,” Stewart claimed. “People can hit up the various stops and vendors as they like, but there is also a defined path for the walk. Visitors will, basically, get a puzzle piece at each stop. At the end, we will give people a chance to assemble their puzzle pieces, which will be an image of the People’s Choice Award winning installation at SOMACC.”

Those who complete their puzzles will also be able to enter a raffle drawing to earn a free gift later in the day.

The music will consist of DJ Everman at 1:15 p.m. and Corduroy Brown at 2:45 p.m., both performing on the Esplanade stage.

Local printmaker Klaire Smith will be providing a printmaking demonstration, with free prints on paper available. Smith will also be printing on plain t-shirts, bandanas, totes, and more if people bring them or purchase shirts from the museum gift store. This will be organized between 1 and 3:30 p.m.

Artist Heidi Bender Kauffman will be available, demonstrating alternative weaving with natural materials. Materials will be provided for free, and the display will be held between 3:30 and 5 p.m.

The ACID Walk events will be held June 8, July 13 and October 12 between 1 and 5 p.m.

If artists are interested in setting up a table at the art walk, contact [email protected], or call the Southern Ohio Museum at 740-354-5629. Indoor space is available for artists whose work might be sensitive to the elements, ask for details.

While Stewart is excited to launch the ACID Walk, she is also encouraging others to visit other events being organized that day, explaining that SOMACC supports all who are planning unique ways to bring people downtown.

“There are a number of other really great things happening on June 8 that we are cross promoting,” Stewart said. “There is the Innovate Makers Market; the Author’s Farmers Market, where the Farmers Market will be featuring local authors; the Kricker Hub will be open; and Portsmouth Pride will be held that afternoon. We are trying to be mutually supportive of each other and we encourage everyone to visit with everyone.”

For more information on SOMACC sponsored events, including Cream of the Crop, the ACID Art Walk, the Performing Arts Series, Make It Take It, poetry sessions, and other happenings, follow organization on social media or online at www.somacc.com

The Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center is at 825 Gallia Street. There is a handicap-accessible entrance on Sixth Street. To support local crafters and artisans, visit their gift shop near reception. SOMACC is open to the public during regularly scheduled hours and special events. Regularly scheduled hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Someone may be contacted by telephone at 740.354.5629.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.