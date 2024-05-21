Scioto County Sheriff Reports

ON PATROL—Caller on Vernon Street reports a barking dog complaint. 1:13 a.m., Thursday, May 16.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Rosemount Road of neighbors playing loud music. No noise upon arrival. 2:27 a.m., Thursday, May 16.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Ohio 335 of a CSX train vs. FedEx truck accident on private property. The driver was trapped in the truck, and air evacuation was requested. Ohio State Patrol also responded to the scene. 11:24 a.m., Thursday, May 16.

PROWLER—Report from Boren Boulevard of someone trying to get in the door of caller’s residence. Deputy was unable to locate anyone upon arrival. 11:45 p.m., Thursday, May 16.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Rosemount Road of loud music. 12:51 a.m., Friday, May 17.

THEFT IN PROGRESS—Report from Essman Sugar Camp Road of an unknown male on reporting party’s property. 3:36 a.m., Friday, May 17.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Russell Avenue of two dogs eating caller’s chickens and two ducks. Deputy was unable to locate dogs. Caller was advised to contact the dog warden if the problem persists. 11:02 a.m., Friday, May 17.

DOG BITE—Report from French Grant Road from the dog warden, who was removing two dogs. 11:26 a.m., Friday, May 17.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report from German Hollow Road of a tree down blocking traffic. 4:20 a.m., Saturday, May 18.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Caller reports his 2016 Chevrolet truck and trailer containing tools was missing. 11:27 a.m., Saturday, May 18.

CIVIL PROCESS—Report from Lick Run Lyra Road of an individual instigating a footchase with deputy. Aviation assistance requested from Portsmouth Police Department and search dog fron Lawrence County in the search of wooded area. Individual could not be located. 11:34 a.m., Saturday, May 18.

ON PATROL—Report from Eighth Street of a child walking alone and caller believing he is too young to do so. 6:45 p.m., Saturday, May 18.

ON PATROL—Report from Dogwood Ridge Road of four teenagers in a vehicle shooting a BB gun at people. 7:56 p.m., Saturday, May 18.

ON PATROL—Report from Stockham Hill Road of a loud party. 10:53 p.m., Saturday, May 18.

ON PATROL—Report of loud music on Elza Lane/Hardscrabble Road. Residents agreed to turn it down. 10:54 p.m., Saturday, May 18.

ASSAULT—Report from Oakes Avenue of an ex-boyfriend shooting a female with paintball gun. 11:44 p.m., Saturday, May 18.

BURGLARY—Report from Hinkley Hollow Road of $47,000 being stolen. 12:12 a.m., Sunday, May 19.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report of an accident on Ohio 140, air evacuation requested with patient transport fo Cabell Huntington. 11:15 a.m., Sunday, May 19.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Caller on Wood Street reported three juveniles on ATV’s and a bicycle banging on doors. 10:43 p.m., Sunday, May 19.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Caller reports a male acting erratic, yelling at people who weren’t there and yelling at cars on North Preston Street/Shela Boulevard. 8:50 a.m., Monday, May 20.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report of an ATV rollover accident on Mount Hope Road. Air evacuation helicopter landed on scene. Rarden, Morgan, Otway fire departments responded to the scene. 10:53 a.m., Monday, May 20.

ASSAULT—Report from Pershing Avenue of a male being punched in the face. Arrest made. 12:57 p.m., Monday, May 20.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Rosemount Road of neighbor playing loud music. Deputy was unable to hear any loud music upon arrival. 4 a.m., Tuesday, May 21.