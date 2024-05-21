Prime Time games highlight Bengals 2024 season

Five Prime Time games headline the 2024 Cincinnati Bengals schedule. Courtesy of www.bengals.com Del Duduit

CINCINNATI —Five Prime Time games headline the 2024 Cincinnati Bengals schedule.

Last year, the Bengals had one of the NFL’s toughest schedules.

That, combined with quarterback Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury at Baltimore in Week 11, resulted in a 9-8 record — and a last-place finish in the AFC North.

A tough year to say the least with no playoff appearance.

But the 2024 season schedule, just released by the NFL on Wednesday night, gives the Bengals an easier run at a potential Super Bowl shot — at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Easier, but not easy.

Week 1 has the New England Patriots (4-13) coming to Paycor Stadium, without former iconic coach Bill Belichick — and with Jerod Mayo now stalking the sidelines.

But that game will be overlooked, and overshadowed, with the Week 2 matchup.

On Sept. 15, the Bengals once again travel to Kansas City — to take on the defending Super Bowl champs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on CBS at 4:25 p.m.

Burrow won his first three starts against Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, including the playoffs.

The Bengals stunned Kansas City in the 2021 AFC Championship Game, overcoming an 18-point deficit to earn a 27-24 overtime win at Arrowhead — and earning a trip to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes and the Chiefs got their revenge against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game one year later.

This will mark the fourth consecutive season the Bengals and Chiefs square off.

It’s the seventh time they have played since the start of 2021 — between the regular season and playoffs.

Burrow and Mahomes is a big draw in any week of the NFL.

Monday Night Football comes to Cincinnati on Week 3 — when the Washington Commanders come to town with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m.

Then on Sept. 29, the Bengals travel to North Carolina — taking on the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium at 1 p.m.

Week 5 has last year’s AFC North Division champ — Baltimore — coming to the Queen City.

Then on Oct. 13, the Bengals play at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

The first leg of the Battle for Ohio happens in Cleveland (Week 7.)

Burrow has struggled against the Browns, only posting a 1-5 record.

He wants to get that monkey off his back.

Week 8 features the Philadelphia Eagles coming to Paycor Stadium — with a kickoff time set for 4:25 p.m.

In November, the Bengals will have a light schedule with only three games on the docket.

On Nov. 3, the Las Vegas Raiders (8-9) come to town.

Cincinnati then has a short week, and travels to Baltimore on Nov. 7 for the first of two Thursday Night Football appearances.

The Bengals are then off until Nov. 17 — when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium at 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati will enjoy Week 12 with a bye, and will follow that with a home game against the divisional foe Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 14 has the Bengals in Big D to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Monday Night Football.

The next week, Cincinnati travels to Tennessee to face the Titans.

Four days later, the Bengals host the Browns in Week 16 — on the final Prime Time game on TNF at 8:15 p.m.

The final two games will see the Denver Broncos come to Cincinnati, and an away game in Pittsburgh.

The dates and times will be released later.

What’s not on the schedule is a game overseas.

The Bengals have only played two international games.

They are anticipated to play internationally in 2025.

The NFL is planning on increasing the number of international games to eight — and Cincinnati hasn’t traveled since 2019.

In the more recent of the two matchups, the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 24-10, in Wembley Stadium in London.

In the 2019 season, Cincinnati finished 2-14 — which opened the door for the club to draft Burrow.

And, speaking of the NFL Draft.

The Bengals held onto each of their 10 picks — and have been praised by experts for their high-risk, high-reward approach.

First-round pick Amarius Mims (18th overall) is an offensive tackle from Georgia.

He is anticipated to be a force up front.

Mims (6-7, 304 lbs) is everything the Bengals have needed to protect the edge of Burrow’s pockets.

He just needs to stay healthy and get reps.

Many NFL experts view Mims as the future for the Bengals, as he is agile and quick for a big man — and he did not allow one sack of his Georgia QB last year.

In the second round, Cincinnati snagged Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (49th overall).

The 6-3, 299-pounder fits a clear need as a productive run-stuffer who can play multiple ways.

The All-American and National Champion represents a notable upgrade over Zach Carter as the third DT in the rotation.

He is expected to give support to anchors Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.

The next round saw the Bengals take wide receiver Jermaine Burton from Alabama.

This gives Burrow another weapon, as he will team up with playmaker Ja’Marr Chase and No. 2 receiver Tee Higgins, who was dubbed with the Franchise Tag to keep him in Orange and Black.

The Bengals set out to become more explosive this offseason, which makes Burton a perfect fit as one of three weapons in the draft.

His maturity needs to grow, but by all accounts, he’s all about football — and has an earned a reputation for hard work.

Burrow has said he is excited about the pick — and is a solid replacement for Tyler Boyd, who was not resigned.

Cincinnati let running back Joe Mixon go, but are filled up in the backfield with Zack Moss, Trayveon Williams, Chase Brown and Chris Evans.

The 2024 schedule, combined with the draft, opens the door for a solid season in Cincinnati.

Burrow has something to prove to himself.

In 2021, he was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year — after his knee was ripped apart in his rookie season.

He could earn that award again.

The last time a player won two CPOTY awards was Chad Pennington, a Marshall University product.

Burrow has been cleared from his surgery and looks to be in good form.

He is motivated and in good shape.

If he has time to throw, he can pick apart any defensive secondary.

A healthy Burrow with a solid offensive line and three or four weapons, including tight end Mike Gesicki who comes to Cincinnati from Miami, has an exciting potential.

My pick for last year’s finish was tossed out the window when Burrow went down for the season.

This year — with a healthy No. 9 — Cincinnati should go 13-4, win the AFC North, the AFC Conference Championship Game, and the Super Bowl.

It’s that easy —for The Big Easy.

Who Dey!