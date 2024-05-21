ODOT releases local highway construction updates

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Scioto County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

State Route 335 Culvert & Bridge Replacement

Work is set to begin on June 1 for a culvert and bridge replacement project between Piketon Road and Graham Lane. Work will occur daily for this construction. S.R. 335 will be closed for the duration of the project; Traffic will be detoured via Shumway Hollow Road to Ohio 823 to U.S. 23 to Ohio 32.

Estimated completion is this summer.

Ohio 73 Culvert Replacement

Work is set to begin on May 23 for a culvert replacement project on Ohio 73 between Rarden Creek Road and the Adams County Line. Ohio 73 will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be detoured via Ohio 772 to Ohio 32.

Estimated completion is expccted by 5 p.m., May 23.