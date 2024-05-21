GLO bringing back drive-in for second year

People gathered before Summer Nights in 2023

LUCASVILLE- After yet another popular online voting competition, Growing Lucasville Opportunities (GLO) has announced the first 2024 lineup in the Summer Nights drive in series at the former Scioto Breeze drive-in on US 23 in Lucasville.

With 550 people logging into Gmail accounts and casting votes, the team will move forward with showcasing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on the big screen and Sing on the small screen come Friday, June 14 and The Dark Knight on the big screen and The Lion King (2019) on the small screen come June 15.

“We’re very excited by it,” GLO’s Treg Cunningham said. “I’d say our voting was pretty much inline with our voting from last year and I think it is a good indication of how excited people are for the event. I think within the first 24 hours we had over 400 votes online, which required a lot of people following a link and logging into a Gmail account, so it isn’t as accessible to everyone. We’re very excited by the response we received.”

This is the third time the group has brought back the Lucasville drive-in the community. Last year, they launched the program to everyone’s excitement in summer and then closed with a fall show.

“Summer Nights was our inaugural event at Scioto Breeze, but then we had a fall event that we called Fall Frenzy,” Cunningham said. “We re-geared it to two summer events and we think it will be even better, which is important to us, because we’ve had great support not only from Lucasville and the county, but beyond to neighboring counties and people from Kentucky. The support we’ve had makes us feel like this is something we could do for the foreseeable future.”

Tickets for the event are limited to capacity onsite, which is 300 cars per showing. Admission for each vehicle is $40 and will admit all individuals within the vehicle. An opportunity to secure your ticket will be found on the group’s Facebook page on May 23. Cunningham explained that the group sold out three of the four nights on pre-sale tickets, leaving little room for consideration for onsite admission the day of.

“If you want to attend, I recommend you get your ticket in advance, because these continue to go quickly online during pre-sale,” Cunningham explained. “Our goal continues to be making these events attractive for large groups, which means more people onsite and a better event. We’d love to see six or eight people come through with these carloads, which also make this a relatively affordable event.”

The group not only offers movies onsite for those enjoying the night, but they bring in additional vendors and opportunities.

“We will have a live DJ again. Gates open at 6 p.m. and start time for movies is to be determined. So, that gives us time for music, food truck vendors, inflatables, free face painting with admission, vendors and more. We believe everyone who attended last year has already confirmed setup this year, but we’re expanding to include even more, expanding on drinks, snacks, and more.”

With these events being very exciting and popular, they have allowed GLO to hone in on them as fundraisers that make other work throughout the year possible. Not counting their massive park development that is underway, they also have various seasonal and mission-based events throughout the year that they afford thanks to money raised at the Summer Nights events.

“All of the proceeds from this event will go into our general fund, which allow us to do things like the tree lighting, the Be The Difference Day we have in May for volunteer work using supplies purchased by the organization, and we are planning even more opportunities in the future, including a back to school event that will assist children in some of their needs,” Cunningham explained.

Growing Lucasville Opportunities is a 501©3 non-profit serving the Lucasville community through a plethora of development and event-based programming. Learn more about the organization by browsing their Facebook page or their website, www.growlucasville.com.

