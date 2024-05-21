Commissioners declare May to be CAO Month in Scioto County

The Scioto County commissioners have declared May to be Community Action Organization Month in the county and passed a resolution to that effect at their Thursday meeting.

The commissioners, of which both Cathy Coleman and Scottie Powell were in attendance, noted the organization’s 59 yeras of “innovation and impact”

“I’d just like to thank you for all your organization does for our community and working with us as well and moving things forward in a productive way,” Coleman said.

Powell remarked on the importance of the organization to Scioto County residents of all ages, and the diversity of the programs, assistance, and opportunities for collaboration CAO offers in the community.

“We appreciate our partnership with Community Action, this organization really touches lives from life to death, really, in our community,” Powell said. “From our Head Start to winterization to Meals on Wheels, economic development, housing … it’s just on and on and on.”

While CAO is likely best known locally for such programs as Head Start, Meals on Wheels, and the heating assistance program, it has more recently taken on issues such as housing and renovation assistance.

CAO Executive Director Steve Sturgill said some of the things his organization is increasingly involved in include: rehabbing Section 8 apartments, revitalization work in Portsmouth’s East End, working with the land bank to rehab 30 homes countywide, healthy aging grants which provide programs for area seniors, building new homes, and winterizing more than a hundred homes each year.

“Housing has become somewhat of a priority for our community development department,” Sturgill said. “Let us continue to build a prosperous Scioto County.”

The work CAO does often involves collaborations and partnerships, including with governmental bodies like the Scioto County Board of Commissioners.

“You have a service agency that is there to help you build on your ideas for a better side of the county,” Sturgill said. “In other words, we have your back. We believe, and I believe, we can do even better things together, and I hope to do that in the future.”

In other business, the commissioners also:

-Received information from the County Risk Sharing Authority, Inc., or CORSA, that values the Scioto County courthouse at a replacement cost of $64 million and a reproduction cost of $104 million

-Discussed sending a letter in support of the City of Portsmouth in applying for grant monies for five emergency generators for supplying water in Scioto and Lawrence counties

-Discussed the Scioto County Public Library renewal levy ballot language

-Discussed the lease agreement for the building which houses the Scioto County Department of Job and Family Services, 710 Court St., Portsmouth

