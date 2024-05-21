Andrews, Jeeps shut out Waterford

South Webster junior second baseman Brody Perkins (4) Ed Litteral | Daily Times South Webster sophomore pitcher Benaniah Andrews (15) and sophomore catcher Sam Murphy Ed Litteral | Daily Times South Webster sophomore pitcher Benaniah Andrews (15) Ed Litteral | Daily Times South Webster sophomore Brycin McClintic (22) Ed Litteral | Daily Times

CHILLICOTHE — Benaiah Andrews fired a shutout and scattered six hits over six innings, as 10th-seeded South Webster advanced to the Southeast District Division IV baseball final — with a 10-0 semifinal win over Waterford on Saturday at Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium.

Andrews also smacked three hits in four appearances at the plate, knocked in four runs, and scored twice.

“He had a good day all around,” South Webster head coach Ryan McClintic said of his sophomore pitcher. “He’s worked his tail off all year long. He got a lot of experience as a freshman last year and it shows now. He just goes out there and fills up the zone. He trusts his defense — he has a good one behind him — and he’s a coachable player.”

The only time Waterford (9-14) had more than four players bat in an inning was in the fifth — when five made it to the plate, and no runner made it to third base the entire game.

“I came in here thinking I wanted to keep (Waterford) off balance and throw it outside a lot,” Andrews said. “I didn’t throw that many fastballs and my defense made plays behind me. I trust them and I didn’t make any nervous mistakes because I knew they’d make the plays, and they did. Overall, I was very happy with my performance and with my defense too.”

The No. 10-seed Jeeps (14-14) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning — when Jacob McGraw, Andrews, and Hunter Barnard each crossed the plate.

Andrews knocked in one run, as did Sam Murphy after a sacrifice RBI in the inning.

“Coach told me to stay calm and just drive through the ball,” Andrews added about his offensive performance. “I felt good at the plate today.”

South Webster made the score 4-0 in the bottom of the second inning — when Andrews scored off an RBI-single by Tristan Belford, who also went three-of-four at the plate.

“We started fast, which is big for us to do,” McClintic said. “Even though we are young and don’t start any seniors, this is an experienced group of players. We made it to the regionals last year, so we’ve been here before. We are playing our best ball of the season right now. The guys are confident and having fun playing the game and they enjoy being around each other.”

Andrews knocked in another run in the bottom of the third inning, boosting the lead to 5-0.

The Jeeps put the game away in the bottom of the sixth inning on the 10-run mercy rule — when Brycin McClintic, Belford, Brody Perkins, Murphy and Shupert all crossed the dish to end the game.

In the final inning, Andrews had a two-run single, and Belford connected for a double while Barnard and Shupert each singled.

The Jeeps collected nine hits and left nine runners on base.

“We came into the game wanting to apply pressure,” McClintic said. “You are either applying the pressure or under pressure. We try to apply pressure for seven innings and feel like we will break through eventually. Today we broke through early, and we wanted to keep the pressure on them.”

* * *

Waterford 000 000 —0 6 5

South Webster 311 005 —10 9 1

WHS: Zavier Heiss 2 2/3 IP, 4ER, 3BB, 4H, 4HB, 1K; Wade Brooker 3 1/3 IP, 2ER, 3BB, 5H, 1HB, 2K

SWHS: Benaiah Andrews 6IP, 0R, 0ER, 6H, 0BB, 5K

W —Benaniah Andrews; L —Zavier Heiss

Waterford hitting: Hayden Jones 1-3; Colton Jones 1-3; Braun Doak 1-3; Wade Booker 2-3; Weston Hennes 1-2

South Webster hitting: Jacob McGraw 0-2 R; Benaiah Andrews 3-4 4RBI 2R; Hunter Barnard 1-4 R; Brycin McClintic 0-3 R; Tristan Belford 3-4 RBI R; Brody Perkins 1-2 R; Sam Murphy RBI 2R; Dylan Shupert 1-3 RBI R