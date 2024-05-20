City Council to meet Tuesday

It will be an evening of funding appropriations for City Council at its meeting Tuesday.

Portsmouth City Council will be meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, at the council chambers on the first floor of 500 Chillicothe St. Council usually meets on Mondays, but rescheduled this meeting due to a planned power outage by AEP.

Legislation receiving a third reading and likely up for a vote include ordinances that would approve the city’s capital improvement budget and appropriations from the capital improvement fund and authorization and acceptance of a reimbursement grant of $336,125 for the riverfront amphitheater seating project.

Also receiving a third reading will be ordinances amending sections of the ordinances creating the Gallia Street, Chillicothe Street, West Boneyfiddle, and East Boneyfiddle downtown redevelopment districts.

Up for a second reading is an ordinance that would accept and appropriate funds from loans from the Ohio Water Development Authority for sewage projects. The total funding amounts to $2,235,000.

First reading will be heard on several ordinances at Tuesday’s meeting:

-An ordinance creating a part-time victim advocate position at an annual salary of $15,000 and a part-time interpreter at an annual salary of $5,200

-An ordinance authorizing an additional appropriation from the genreal fund in the amount of $25,764.4 to a replace part of the Annex Building, 605 Washington St. This building houses the Portsmouth City Health Department and health clinic, the income tax department, and the water works office

-An ordinance releasing $8,075.06 in insurance dollars to replace a damaged fence at Greenlawn Cemetery. This legislation is being requested to be passed as an emergency, which is allowed according to Section 10 of the city charter to “facilitate administration, daily operation and avoid practical and legal entanglements.”

-An ordinance accepting insurance monies that would go to repair two vehicles for the Portsmouth Police Department. The vehicles are a Ford Police Interceptor and a Chevrolet Silverado. This is also expected to be passed as an emergency.

-A resolution to authorize City Auditor Trent Williams to determine the best funding source for the financing of $3 million “over a 20-year period to cover the remaining costs for the renovations of the new city building,” according to to the agenda.

During City Manager Sam Sutherland’s report, he is expected to discuss lighting and park use hours; fees for boarding vacant structures; request an additional appropriation of $99,290 for signal upgrades; and discuss the purchase of a 2025 PL Custom Ford F-550 ambulance for $377,000. Council may go ahead and adopt the ordinances, modify the request, take no action, or reject requests.

Reach Lori McNelly at [email protected] or at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928. © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved