Portsmouth Wind Symphony wraps up its 31st season at SSU

PORTSMOUTH-The Portsmouth Wind Symphony will wrap up its 31st performance season this Sunday afternoon, May 19th at 3:00 pm at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on the campus of Shawnee State University. The concert is themed “Earth Day”.

Celebrate the majesty and grandeur of our big blue marble with a concert celebration of nature and landscapes. Hear the Ohio premiere of Mexican composer Nubia Melina Jaime Donjuan’s “Migrating Monarchs”, along with guest piano accompanist Dr. Stanley Workman.

The concert is open to the public. Doors open at 2:30 pm with tickets available at the McKinley Box Office before the concert and are only $10 for adults with free admission for children 12 and under.